Road Safety World Series 2022 Schedule: Complete timetable, list of matches and timings in IST

The Road Safety World Series 2022 schedule was released earlier today (September 5). The mega-event which features retired cricketers will start this Saturday (September 10) at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur.

Sachin Tendulkar's India Legends will battle Jonty Rhodes' South Africa Legends in the opening match of the Road Safety World Series 2022.

Six other teams, namely Sri Lanka Legends, New Zealand Legends, England Legends, Bangladesh Legends, Australia Legends and West Indies Legends, are part of the competition. You can check out all the squads here.

The Road Safety World Series 2022 fixture list consists of five double-headers. The league stage of the competition will take place from September 10 to 27. Kanpur will host the first seven matches. The action will then move to Indore for the next five matches while Dehradun will play host to six games.

Raipur's Shaheed Veer Narayan Stadium will host the final two matches of the league stage as well as the semi-final and the final. Here are all details about Road Safety World Series 2022.

Road Safety World Series 2022 schedule with match timings and venues

Sep 10 - India Legends vs. South Africa Legends, Kanpur, 7:30 PM IST

Sep 11 - Bangladesh Legends vs. West Indies Legends, Kanpur, 3:30 PM IST

Sep 11 - Sri Lanka Legends vs. Australia Legends, Kanpur, 7:30 PM IST

Sep 12 - New Zealand Legends vs. South Africa Legends, Kanpur, 7:30 PM IST

Sep 13 - England Legends vs. Sri Lanka Legends, Kanpur, 7:30 PM IST

Sep 14 - India Legends vs. West Indies Legends, Kanpur, 7:30 PM IST

Sep 15 - Bangladesh Legends vs. New Zealand Legends, Kanpur, 7:30 PM IST

Sep 17 - England Legends vs. West Indies Legends, Indore, 3:30 PM IST

Sep 17 - Sri Lanka Legends vs. South Africa Legends, Indore, 7:30 PM IST

Sep 18 - Australia Legends vs. Bangladesh Legends, Indore, 3:30 PM IST

Sep 18 - India Legends vs. New Zealand Legends, Indore, 7:30 PM IST

Sep 19 - England Legends vs. South Africa Legends, Indore, 7:30 PM IST

Sep 21 - India Legends vs. Bangladesh Legends, Dehradun, 7:30 PM IST

Sep 22 - West Indies Legends vs. New Zealand Legends, Dehradun, 7:30 PM IST

Sep 23 - Australia Legends vs. South Africa Legends, Dehradun, 7:30 PM IST

Sep 24 - India Legends vs. England Legends, Dehradun, 7:30 PM IST

Sep 25 - Sri Lanka Legends vs. New Zealand Legends, Dehradun, 3:30 PM IST

Sep 25 - Australia Legends vs. West Indies Legends, Dehradun, 7:30 PM IST

Sep 27 - Sri Lanka Legends vs. Bangladesh Legends, Raipur, 3:30 PM IST

Sep 27 - England Legends vs. Australia Legends, Raipur, 7:30 PM IST

Sep 28 - Semi-final 1, Raipur, 7:30 PM IST

Sep 29 - Semi-final 2, Raipur, 7:30 PM IST

Oct 1 - Final, Raipur, 7:30 PM IST

