“Bhai Ronaldinho ko to tag krdete” - Fan posts hilarious comment as Yuzvendra Chahal poses with football legend 

Team India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has shared an image while posing with football great Ronaldinho on his official Instagram handle.

The 32-year-old was recently seen in action during India’s Asia Cup 2022 campaign in the UAE. He claimed three wickets in the do-or-die Super 4 clash against Sri Lanka. However, the effort went in as vain as India lost the match and were knocked out of the T20 tournament.

On Wednesday (September 14), Chahal took to his Instagram account and uploaded a picture with Brazilian football legend Ronaldinho. He posted the image with the caption:

“Was great bumping into the magician #jogabonito⚽ ..” (Joga Bonito is the Portuguese term for ‘The Beautiful Game’.”

There were some interesting responses to the post by the Indian leg-spinner. One fan realized that Chahal hadn’t tagged the football great and commented:

“Bhai Ronaldinho ko to tag krdete uzi bhaii.”

Some others were elated to see Ronaldinho with the Indian cricketer. The Brazilian soccer star retired from the game in January 2018.

“Chahal is the only legit wicket-taking option”- Aakash Chopra on Team India’s T20 World Cup squad

On expected lines, Chahal was named in Team India’s squad for the T20 World Cup, which was announced on Monday. According to former India opener Aakash Chopra, the leg-spinner is the only legit wicket-taking option among the slow bowlers chosen in the 15-member squad.

Sharing his thoughts on India’s T20 World Cup squad, Chopra said on his YouTube channel:

“You have picked three spinners - an offspinner, a legspinner and a left-arm spinner. So you have picked different-different options but Yuzi Chahal is the only legit wicket-taking option in T20 cricket.”

Terming off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and left-arm spinner Axar Patel as defensive options, he added:

“The others are defensive options - make no mistake, that is the truth. You can see the numbers for the last 12 months, IPL included for both of them - Axar and Ravichandran Ashwin.”

The former cricketer opined that the selectors could have gone with either Ravi Bishnoi or Kuldeep Yadav, who are known for their wicket-taking skills. Chopra stated:

“Ravi Bishnoi was a tempting option available to you. You are not thinking about Kuldeep at all, which is slightly disappointing, but he could also have been a wicket-taking option. But you didn’t think about either of them.”

Chahal is India’s second-leading wicket-taker in the T20I format. In 66 matches, he has claimed 83 scalps at an average of 24.32.

