Shaheen Afridi set to join Pakistan squad directly at the T20 World Cup; likely to miss tri-series in New Zealand - Reports

Pakistan pace bowler Shaheen Afridi will reportedly fly directly to Australia for the 2022 T20 World Cup from London, where he is currently recovering from a knee injury.

The left-arm seamer was ruled out of the 2022 Asia Cup due to a posterior cruciate ligament injury he sustained during the Test series against Sri Lanka. Afridi was then sent to London by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to complete his rehabilitation.

The youngster is now likely to miss the tri-series against Bangladesh and New Zealand ahead of the tournament. He has already been ruled out of the upcoming seven-match T20I series against England. However, the board is optimistic about the player regaining fitness in time for the T20 World Cup.

According to a report by DAWN, Afridi is currently recovering under specialists Dr. Imtiaz Ahmed and Dr. Zafar Iqbal. The report states that they will allow him to start bowling again in the first week of October.

Shaheen Afridi's importance is not lost on the Pakistan squad by any means. Wicket-keeper batter Mohammad Rizwan even claimed that none of the current bowlers can replace the left-arm seamer. The No.1 ranked T20I batter said during the Asia Cup:

"I've talked to the bowlers before. I will be very honest here, no bowler from this group can replace Shaheen. This is my honest answer. The way he (Shaheen) has performed in the past 1-2 years, no bowler can come into the side and fill his shoe."

Afridi has claimed 46 wickets in 40 matches since his T20I debut in 2018 and also holds a good economy rate of 7.76. He played a vital role in Pakistan's seamless run to the semi-finals of the 2021 T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Pakistan set to announce 2022 T20 World Cup squad later today; Shaheen Afridi set to feature in 15-member unit

The Mohammad Wasim-led selection committee is set to name Pakistan's squad for the T20 World Cup, with September 15 being set as the deadline by the ICC. Shaheen Afridi is likely to feature in the final squad as per DAWN's report.

Babar Azam's side were hit with a reality check following their loss in the 2022 Asia Cup final. Despite being affected by multiple injuries in the bowling department ahead of the tournament, it arguably proved to be their brightest area. The batters, barring Rizwan, endured a subpar campaign.

There is scrutiny surrounding Fakhar Zaman's batting position and the personnel in the middle order as well as the overall batting template. Azam's form will also be a source of concern.

Will Shaheen Afridi find rhythm straightaway at the World Cup after a prominent absence from cricket? Let us know what you think.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra