“So many memorable moments, will cherish them forever mate” - Sachin Tendulkar leads tributes to Shane Warne on spin wizard’s birth anniversary

The cricketing fraternity and fans paid tribute to spin legend Shane Warne on the occasion of his birth anniversary on Tuesday (September 13). The Aussie great, who passed away on March 4 this year, would have turned 53 on this day.
Warne died of a suspected heart attack while holidaying on the island Ko Samui in Thailand, sending shockwaves throughout the cricketing fraternity.
Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar led tributes to Warne on his birth anniversary. The former Indian captain had many battles with the Australian leg-spinner on the field. Off the field, though, both were very good friends.
Taking to his official Twitter handle, Tendulkar shared a picture with the late Aussie cricketer and wrote:
“Thinking of you on your birthday Warnie! Gone too soon. Had so many memorable moments with you. Will cherish them forever mate.”
Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh also remembered the spin genius on his birth anniversary. He tweeted:
“Fondly remembering this great legend on his birth anniversary! A man who defined class and accuracy on the pitch through his zest for perfection! May you shine the brightest wherever you are mate. #HappyBirthdayShaneWarne.”
Here is a compilation of tributes paid to Warne on his birth anniversary on Tuesday:
Warne is regarded as one of the greatest ever to have played the game and arguably the best leg-spinner in cricket history.
“Shane’s legacy will live on” - Warne’s family pays heartwarming tribute
Earlier in the day, a tweet from Warne’s official handle surprised fans. The special post, put out by the cricketer’s family on his birthday anniversary, read:
“A legacy gives you a perspective on what's important. It is about the richness of an individual's life, including what they accomplished and the impact they had on people and places. Shane’s legacy will live on. Happy birthday - always in our hearts.”
The Aussie legend represented his country in 145 Tests and 194 ODIs, claiming 708 and 293 wickets respectively. He was the Player of the Match in the semi-final and final when Australia lifted the 50-over World Cup in 1999.
He also led the Rajasthan Royals (RR) to victory in the inaugural edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2008.