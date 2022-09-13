“So many memorable moments, will cherish them forever mate” - Sachin Tendulkar leads tributes to Shane Warne on spin wizard’s birth anniversary

The cricketing fraternity and fans paid tribute to spin legend Shane Warne on the occasion of his birth anniversary on Tuesday (September 13). The Aussie great, who passed away on March 4 this year, would have turned 53 on this day.

Warne died of a suspected heart attack while holidaying on the island Ko Samui in Thailand, sending shockwaves throughout the cricketing fraternity.

Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar led tributes to Warne on his birth anniversary. The former Indian captain had many battles with the Australian leg-spinner on the field. Off the field, though, both were very good friends.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Tendulkar shared a picture with the late Aussie cricketer and wrote:

“Thinking of you on your birthday Warnie! Gone too soon. Had so many memorable moments with you. Will cherish them forever mate.”

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh also remembered the spin genius on his birth anniversary. He tweeted:

“Fondly remembering this great legend on his birth anniversary! A man who defined class and accuracy on the pitch through his zest for perfection! May you shine the brightest wherever you are mate. #HappyBirthdayShaneWarne.”

Here is a compilation of tributes paid to Warne on his birth anniversary on Tuesday:

Sachin Tendulkar @sachin_rt Thinking of you on your birthday Warnie!

Gone too soon. Had so many memorable moments with you.

Gone too soon. Had so many memorable moments with you.

Will cherish them forever mate.

Yuvraj Singh @YUVSTRONG12



A man who defined class and accuracy on the pitch through his zest for perfection!



May you shine the brightest wherever you are mate



Yuvraj Singh @YUVSTRONG12

Fondly remembering this great legend on his birth anniversary!

A man who defined class and accuracy on the pitch through his zest for perfection!

May you shine the brightest wherever you are mate

#HappyBirthdayShaneWarne @ShaneWarne

Melbourne Cricket Ground @MCG Today, Shane Warne would have turned 53.



Melbourne Cricket Ground @MCG Today, Shane Warne would have turned 53.

Happy birthday Warnie, we miss you!

North Stand Gang - Wankhede @NorthStandGang

Probably the greatest long-term international captain, cricket never ever had.



Keep them ripping from up there, Warnie.



North Stand Gang - Wankhede @NorthStandGang

A leg spinner who turned a ball a mile, his greatest weapon was his art to deceive the batters with his loop and guile.

Probably the greatest long-term international captain, cricket never ever had.

Keep them ripping from up there, Warnie.

Birth Anniversary of Shane Warne

Star Sports @StarSportsIndia



Remembering the great Shane Warne on his birth anniversary!



Star Sports @StarSportsIndia

The legend lives on!

Remembering the great Shane Warne on his birth anniversary!

#HBDWarne #HappyBirthdayShaneWarne

Ramachandra.M/ ರಾಮಚಂದ್ರ.ಎಮ್ @nanuramu There was some romance associated with Shane Warne's bowling! Every time he came on to bowl you knew he would cast a spell on you with his innumerable tricks. Happy birthday, Shane Warne. You were someone who adorned the game and attracted the fans. We miss you dearly #ShaneWarne

Betting Gully @BettingGully



Warne picked up 1001 international wickets



#BettingGully #ShaneWarne #CricketAustralia

Betting Gully @BettingGully

Today marks the 53rd birth anniversary of Australian legend Shane Warne. He mastered the art of leg spin and inspired many to pursue the same.

Warne picked up 1001 international wickets

#BettingGully #ShaneWarne #CricketAustralia

Cricketopia @CricketopiaCom twitter.com/ShaneWarne/sta… Shane Warne @ShaneWarne A legacy gives you a perspective on what's important.



It is about the richness of an individual's life, including what they accomplished and the impact they had on people and places.



Shane’s Legacy will live on.



Cricketopia @CricketopiaCom

Shane Warne @ShaneWarne A legacy gives you a perspective on what's important.

It is about the richness of an individual's life, including what they accomplished and the impact they had on people and places.

Shane's Legacy will live on.

Happy birthday - always in our hearts 🤍🤍🤍

We all miss you Warne

Zoe Smith @zoelouisesmithx



Thinking of his family & friends



Zoe Smith @zoelouisesmithx

Happy Birthday to Shane Warne on what would've been his 53rd birthday

Thinking of his family & friends

One of the best there was, is and ever will be 🏏

Justice for sushant singh rajput @Justice19709596 Happy birthday King @ShaneWarne u were one of a kind and u will never be forgotten in my book he is the greatest cricketer to have ever played the game and true legend of the game u will forever be missed and will be alive in our hearts #happybirthdayshanewarne

SATHVIKA ❣️💙 @Sathvika08_



#Foreverinourhearts



You are first person who introduced



Thankq for being everything to him



SATHVIKA ❣️💙 @Sathvika08_

Happy birthday legend @ShaneWarne

#Foreverinourhearts

You are first person who introduced @imjadeja to this world. Trained him, motivated him and at last you had shown the way to success in his Life

Thankq for being everything to him

Love you lotzz

Chinmay Tiwari @Chinmay_TI Remembering the spin wizard, @ShaneWarne, on his birthday today. One of my favourite cricketers and a jolly fellow. Miss you, mate. Hope you're having a good time up there.

🏏Flashscore Cricket Commentators @FlashCric



🏏Flashscore Cricket Commentators @FlashCric

Shane Warne would have turned 53 today.

Australia lost their king and their Queen in the same year.

Warne is regarded as one of the greatest ever to have played the game and arguably the best leg-spinner in cricket history.

“Shane’s legacy will live on” - Warne’s family pays heartwarming tribute

Earlier in the day, a tweet from Warne’s official handle surprised fans. The special post, put out by the cricketer’s family on his birthday anniversary, read:

“A legacy gives you a perspective on what's important. It is about the richness of an individual's life, including what they accomplished and the impact they had on people and places. Shane’s legacy will live on. Happy birthday - always in our hearts.”

Shane Warne @ShaneWarne A legacy gives you a perspective on what's important.



It is about the richness of an individual's life, including what they accomplished and the impact they had on people and places.



Shane’s Legacy will live on.



Shane Warne @ShaneWarne A legacy gives you a perspective on what's important.

It is about the richness of an individual's life, including what they accomplished and the impact they had on people and places.

Shane's Legacy will live on.

Happy birthday - always in our hearts 🤍🤍🤍

The Aussie legend represented his country in 145 Tests and 194 ODIs, claiming 708 and 293 wickets respectively. He was the Player of the Match in the semi-final and final when Australia lifted the 50-over World Cup in 1999.

He also led the Rajasthan Royals (RR) to victory in the inaugural edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2008.

