SL vs UAE T20 World Cup 2022: Head to Head Stats and Records you need to know before Sri Lanka vs UAE match

The Sri Lanka vs UAE match will take place in T20 World Cup history for the first tomorrow (October 18) in Geelong. The two Asian countries have rarely played against each other but find themselves in the same group in Round 1 of the T20 World Cup 2022.

Both nations have suffered one defeat each so far at the mega-event. While Sri Lanka were stunned by Namibia, UAE lost a close encounter against the Netherlands. Sri Lanka will look to make a fresh start to their campaign tomorrow while UAE will try to script one more upset win in the T20 World Cup 2022.

Ahead of the Sri Lanka vs UAE match, here's a look at the T20I head-to-head record between the two teams.

Sri Lanka vs UAE Head-to-Head Record

Sri Lanka lead the head-to-head record against UAE by 1-0. The two teams met once in Asia Cup 2016, where the islanders defeated the Gulf nation.

SL vs UAE Head-to-Head Record in T20 World Cup

As mentioned ahead, the upcoming match will mark the first time fans witness a battle between Sri Lanka and UAE in T20 World Cup history. It is a very important match because the loser of this clash will be virtually eliminated from the tournament.

Asia Cup 2022 winners Sri Lanka will be keen to avoid an embarrassing exit from the T20 World Cup.

Last 5 Games between Sri Lanka vs UAE

Sri Lanka played a lot of games in the UAE this year but did not play one against the Gulf nation. In fact, neither Sri Lanka nor UAE have hosted a match between the two countries. Their only meeting took place in Bangladesh during Asia Cup 2016. Here is a summary of that match:

SL (129/8) beat UAE (115/9) by 14 runs, Feb 25, 2016.

