Sri Lanka vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2022: Toss result and playing 11s for today's match, umpires list and pitch report

Sri Lanka will take on Namibia in the opening match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 in Geelong on Sunday, October 16. The Round 1 match will be the second time the two teams will be up against each other in consecutive T20 World Cups.

Sri Lanka dominated the contest when these two sides met in the UAE. Namibia were bowled out for 96, after which Lanka chased down the target with seven wickets in hand.

Following a disappointing showing against Sri Lanka, Namibia lifted themselves brilliantly and registered famous wins over Ireland and the Netherlands to qualify for the Super 12, where they beat Scotland. They will be keen to put up a much better performance against Sri Lanka this time.

Speaking of the Lankans, they came up with a terrific effort to lift the Asia Cup, defeating India, Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh. They began the competition with a shocking loss to Afghanistan, but picked up the pieces and completely turned around their fortunes, emerging deserving winners.

Today's SL vs NAM toss result

Sri Lanka have won the toss and have decided to bowl first. Speaking after winning the toss, skipper Dasun Shanaka said:

“We'd like to have a bowl. It's the first game, so we would like to have a look at the wicket. With the bowling we have, we'd look to restrict them to a decent score.”

For Sri Lanka, Dilshan Madushanka was injured in the last practice session. Pramod Madushan is in for him. Experienced seamer Dushmantha Chameera is also part of the playing XI.

SL vs NAM - Today's match playing XIs

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Pramod Madushan, Maheesh Theekshana.

Namibia: Stephan Baard, David Wiese, Gerhard Erasmus (c), Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, Zane Green (w), Divan la Cock, Michael van Lingen, Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo.

Today's SL vs NAM pitch report

According to Dirk Nannes, the pitch (a drop-in one) looks like a firm one. There is a bit of grass cover for lateral movement. The soil is from around the Gabba, so expect some bounce.

Today's SL vs NAM match players list

Sri Lanka squad: Dasun Shanaka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Pramod Madushan, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Dushmantha Chameera, Jeffrey Vandersay, Lahiru Kumara, Charith Asalanka.

Namibia squad: Gerhard Erasmus (c), Stephan Baard, David Wiese, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, Pikky Ya France, Zane Green(w), Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz, Tangeni Lungameni, Ben Shikongo, Michael van Lingen, Lohandre Louwrens, Karl Birkenstock, Divan la Cock.

SL vs NAM - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Joel Wilson, Rod Tucker

TV umpire: Paul Reiffel

Match Referee: Andy Pycroft

