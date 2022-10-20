Sri Lanka vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2022: Toss result and playing 11s for today's match, umpires list and pitch report

Sri Lanka will take on the Netherlands in yet another crucial Group A match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 at the Simonds Stadium in Geelong on Thursday (October 20). The Lankans’ emphatic 79-run win over the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has reignited their Super 12 hopes, which suffered a setback after the shock loss to Namibia.

Dasun Shanaka’s men though go into the match against the Dutch with multiple injury issues. Pacer Dushmantha Chameera, one of the heroes of the victory over the UAE, has been ruled out of the World Cup due to a calf injury. Danushka Gunathilaka and Pramod Madushan are also unavailable due to their fitness issues. Having said that, they will take the momentum from the previous win into Thursday’s game.

Netherlands are currently Group A table-toppers, having won both their matches. After defeating UAE by three wickets in a low scoring game, they overcame Ireland by five wickets in another close encounter. Their Super 12 qualification is still not confirmed, though. If Sri Lanka and Namibia with their respective games on Thursday, it will all come down to net run rate.

Today's SL vs NED toss result

Sri Lanka have won the toss and have opted to bat first. Speaking about the decision, their skipper Dasun Shanaka said:

“(It is a) Used wicket plus our batting is on good form.”

The Lankans have been forced to make two changes for the match. Dushmantha Chameera and Pramod Madushan are out; Lahiru Kumara and Binura Fernando are in for them.

SL vs NED - Today's match playing XIs

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Lahiru Kumara, Maheesh Theekshana, Binura Fernando.

Netherlands: Max ODowd, Vikramjit Singh, Bas de Leede, Tom Cooper, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Tim Pringle, Roelof van der Merwe, Timm van der Gugten, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren.

Today's SL vs NED pitch report

According to Bazid Khan, the pitch has a little more grass and should bounce a little bit extra. It makes it easier for the batters to hit it square of the wicket. The bowlers will have to force the batters to hit to the larger boundary.

Today's SL vs NED match players list

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Pramod Madushan, Maheesh Theekshana, Binura Fernando, Lahiru Kumara, Jeffrey Vandersay, Dilshan Madushanka, Danushka Gunathilaka.

Netherlands: Max ODowd, Vikramjit Singh, Bas de Leede, Tom Cooper, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards (c &wk), Tim Pringle, Roelof van der Merwe, Timm van der Gugten, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren, Stephan Myburgh, Logan van Beek, Teja Nidamanuru, Brandon Glover, Shariz Ahmad.

SL vs NED - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Joel Wilson, Marais Erasmus

TV umpire: Richard Kettleborough

Match Referee: Andy Pycroft

