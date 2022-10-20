Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022-23: Yuvraj Singh claims 4 as Railways beat Mumbai; Ishan Kishan slams ton for Jharkhand vs Odisha (Round-up)

Pacer Yuvraj Singh claimed 4/20 as Railways stunned Mumbai by four wickets in a Group A clash of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022-23 in Rajkot on Thursday (October 20). Singh dismissed Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane and Yashasvi Jaiswal as Mumbai were bundled out for 107. Apart from Singh, Karn Sharma also claimed 3/10. In the same group, Jitesh Sharma’s 50* off 21 balls led Vidarbha to a 22-run win over Madhya Pradesh.

Ishan Kishan smacked a brilliant 102* off 64 balls as Jharkhand beat Odisha by 71 runs in an Elite Group E match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022-23 in Lucknow. Kishan hammered five fours and seven sixes as Jharkhand put up 188/5, batting first. Odisha were then held to 117. In Elite Group D, Priyank Panchal led from the front with 59 as Gujarat beat Andhra by five wickets.

In an Elite Group B match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022-23 in Jaipur, Siddarth Kaul’s 5/12 saw Punjab thump Puducherry by eight wickets. Also, Uttar Pradesh got the better of Hyderabad by 7 wickets courtesy impressive performances from Karan Sharma (3/19 &33) and Aryan Juyal (71* off 58). In Elite Group C, a good all-round show saw Haryana beat Maharashtra by 3 wickets.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022-23: Brief scores

Below are the brief scores of all Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022-23 matches played on Thursday.

Elite Group A (Rajkot)

Vidarbha (180/5) beat Madhya Pradesh (158) by 22 runs

Railways (111/6) beat Mumbai (107) by 4 wickets

Assam (112/7) beat Rajasthan (109/8) by 3 wickets

Uttarakhand (179/5) beat Mizoram (50) by 129 runs

Elite Group B (Jaipur)

Punjab (87/2) beat Puducherry (86/9) by 8 wickets

Delhi (133/4) beat Goa (131/6) by 6 wickets

Uttar Pradesh (133/3) beat Hyderabad (132/9) by 7 wickets

Tripura (111/2) beat Manipur (108/7) by 8 wickets

Elite Group C (Chandigarh)

Karnataka (130/2) beat Services (129/8) by 8 wickets

Haryana (138/7) beat Maharashtra (136/5) by 3 wickets

Elite Group C (Mohali)

Kerala (184/4) beat Jammu and Kashmir (122) by 62 runs

Meghalaya (167/5) beat Arunachal Pradesh (118/8) by 49 runs

Elite Group D (Indore)

Saurashtra (124/2) beat Bihar (119) by 8 wickets

Gujarat (132/5) beat Andhra (129/9) by 5 wickets

Himachal Pradesh (130/2) beat Baroda (129/8) by 8 wickets

Elite Group E (Lucknow)

Tamil Nadu (161/6) beat Chandigarh (105) by 56 runs

Bengal (161/5) beat Chhattisgarh (108) by 53 runs

Jharkhand (188/5) beat Odisha (117) by 71 runs

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : 0 votes