Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022-23: Yuvraj Singh claims 4 as Railways beat Mumbai; Ishan Kishan slams ton for Jharkhand vs Odisha (Round-up)

Pacer Yuvraj Singh claimed 4/20 as Railways stunned Mumbai by four wickets in a Group A clash of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022-23 in Rajkot on Thursday (October 20). Singh dismissed Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane and Yashasvi Jaiswal as Mumbai were bundled out for 107. Apart from Singh, Karn Sharma also claimed 3/10. In the same group, Jitesh Sharma’s 50* off 21 balls led Vidarbha to a 22-run win over Madhya Pradesh.
Ishan Kishan smacked a brilliant 102* off 64 balls as Jharkhand beat Odisha by 71 runs in an Elite Group E match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022-23 in Lucknow. Kishan hammered five fours and seven sixes as Jharkhand put up 188/5, batting first. Odisha were then held to 117. In Elite Group D, Priyank Panchal led from the front with 59 as Gujarat beat Andhra by five wickets.
In an Elite Group B match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022-23 in Jaipur, Siddarth Kaul’s 5/12 saw Punjab thump Puducherry by eight wickets. Also, Uttar Pradesh got the better of Hyderabad by 7 wickets courtesy impressive performances from Karan Sharma (3/19 &33) and Aryan Juyal (71* off 58). In Elite Group C, a good all-round show saw Haryana beat Maharashtra by 3 wickets.
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022-23: Brief scores
Elite Group A (Rajkot)
Vidarbha (180/5) beat Madhya Pradesh (158) by 22 runs
Railways (111/6) beat Mumbai (107) by 4 wickets
Assam (112/7) beat Rajasthan (109/8) by 3 wickets
Uttarakhand (179/5) beat Mizoram (50) by 129 runs
Elite Group B (Jaipur)
Punjab (87/2) beat Puducherry (86/9) by 8 wickets
Delhi (133/4) beat Goa (131/6) by 6 wickets
Uttar Pradesh (133/3) beat Hyderabad (132/9) by 7 wickets
Tripura (111/2) beat Manipur (108/7) by 8 wickets
Elite Group C (Chandigarh)
Karnataka (130/2) beat Services (129/8) by 8 wickets
Haryana (138/7) beat Maharashtra (136/5) by 3 wickets
Elite Group C (Mohali)
Kerala (184/4) beat Jammu and Kashmir (122) by 62 runs
Meghalaya (167/5) beat Arunachal Pradesh (118/8) by 49 runs
Elite Group D (Indore)
Saurashtra (124/2) beat Bihar (119) by 8 wickets
Gujarat (132/5) beat Andhra (129/9) by 5 wickets
Himachal Pradesh (130/2) beat Baroda (129/8) by 8 wickets
Elite Group E (Lucknow)
Tamil Nadu (161/6) beat Chandigarh (105) by 56 runs
Bengal (161/5) beat Chhattisgarh (108) by 53 runs
Jharkhand (188/5) beat Odisha (117) by 71 runs
