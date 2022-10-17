T20 World Cup 2022: 3 moments from India's warm-up game against Australia that created buzz among fans

Team India dished out an impressive display against T20 World Cup hosts Australia in their first practice game at the Gabba in Brisbane on Monday. KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav slammed half-centuries to take India to 186/7 in their 20 overs.

In reply, the Men in Blue did give away quite a few runs in the powerplay and it looked like Australia would cruise home. But some brilliant fielding from the likes of Virat Kohli and impressive death bowling saw India snatch a thrilling six-run win from the jaws of defeat.

On that note, let's take a look at three moments from the warm-up fixture that caught the attention of fans:

#3 Suryakumar Yadav's comical dismissal

Suryakumar Yadav continues to be India's best batter on current form in this format. The 32-year-old played a fine knock of 50 off just 33 balls and adjusted really well to the pace and bounce in the pitch.

He was so good that even bowler Kane Richardson was in shock when his harmless full-toss over the leg-side was not deposited into the stands by SKY. Instead, the batter got a leading edge that went straight into Richardson's hands.

The players around had a laugh and Richardson even said after the innings that it was probably the first time Yadav failed to middle the ball against Australia.

#2 Mohammed Shami's sensational last over

Quite a few eyebrows were raised when Mohammed Shami wasn't named in the XI for the warm-up game. The speedster didn't even take the new ball in the second innings and it looked like he wouldn't make any contribution to the game.

However, captain Rohit Sharma introduced him in the 20th over and straightaway gave him the responsibility of bowling. Shami responded brilliantly, picking up three wickets and conceding just four runs.

The great part about Shami's over was the way in which he nailed his yorkers to perfection and castled two batters. It also helped India earn an unlikely victory. This could have just solved their issues of death bowling in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah.

#1 Virat Kohli's stunning fielding

Arguably the moment of the day was when Virat Kohli ran out the dangerous Tim David and took a stunning one-handed catch of Pat Cummins. The former Indian captain is considered one of the best fielders in the world and he proved what a difference good fielding can make in any game.

Australia needed just 16 runs off their last two overs and it looked like they would win quite comfortably. However, Kohli's brilliant one-handed pick-up and throw saw him get a direct hit, with the dangerous Tim David being short of his crease.

There was probably just one slot ball that Shami bowled in the final over. Cummins got under that and smashed it towards long on. While many might have thought that it would sail over the fence for a six, Kohli timed his jump to perfection and took a sensational one-handed catch.

The Australian dugout and the Indian fans were shocked and Kohli himself was surprised by his efforts.

