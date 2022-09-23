T20 World Cup 2022: “He’s got to be a must in that line-up” - Adam Gilchrist chips in on the Dinesh Karthik vs Rishabh Pant debate

Former Australian wicketkeeper Adam Gilchrist has opined that Rishabh Pant is a must in the Indian batting line-up for the T20 World Cup next month. He also added that both Dinesh Karthik and Pant could be part of the same playing XI during the ICC event Down Under.

The Pant versus Karthik debate has divided opinion in Indian cricket. Team management also seems confused. The Men in Blue began the Asia Cup with Karthik in the playing XI, but Pant ended up playing the Super 4 matches.

In the first T20I against Australia in Mohali, India played Karthik once again, dropping Pant from the playing XI. Sharing his thoughts on the debate, Gilchrist told ICC:

"The dare of Rishabh Pant and the courage for him, the way in which he takes on bowling attacks. I think he’s got to be a must in that Indian line-up. They can play together, but I think Rishabh Pant has definitely got to be in there.”

In Ravindra Jadeja’s absence due to a knee injury, Pant is the only left-handed batting option for Team India in the top six. However, he doesn’t possess a great T20I batting record.

In 58 matches, the 24-year-old has scored 934 runs at an average of 23.94 and a strike rate of 126.21.

“He has a really nice touch game” - Adam Gilchrist praises Dinesh Karthik

Unlike Pant, Karthik has played some impressive knocks at the death since making a comeback to the Indian team after a superb IPL 2022 season. However, critics who are opposed to his selection point out that he only bats in the last three to four overs.

Sharing his views on the veteran wicketkeeper-batter, Gilchrist commented:

“It’ll be interesting to see if they can both play in the same team. I think they can. What they bring to a team… the versatility of Dinesh Karthik, he can play at the top of the order, he can, as he has done more so later in his career, be in the middle and late overs to finish. He has a really nice touch game.”

In 51 T20I matches, Karthik has scored 598 runs at an average of 27.18 and a strike rate of 139.71.

