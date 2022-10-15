T20 World Cup 2022: “Bangladesh cricket team is going through its worst phase ever” - Aakash Chopra predicts early exit for Shakib Al Hasan-led side

Former India opener Aakash Chopra reckons that the Bangladesh team is going through the worst phase in their cricketing history. He predicted an early exit for the Asian side from the T20 World Cup 2022, which begins in Australia on Sunday, October 16.

Bangladesh have been placed in Group 2 of the Super 12 round for the T20 World Cup alongside India, Pakistan, and South Africa. They will begin their campaign by taking on a qualifier from the first round at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart on October 24.

Previewing Bangladesh’s chances at the T20 World Cup, Chopra opined that things are not looking bright at all for the Shakib Al Hasan-led outfit. Speaking on his YouTube channel, he commented:

“The Bangladesh cricket team is going through its worst phase ever. We have never seen more ordinary performances from Bangladesh than what they have come up with in recent times.

"The T20 World Cup is being held in Australia and Bangladesh have been placed in the same group as India, Pakistan and South Africa. My prediction is that they won’t progress beyond the group (Super 12) stage.”

Referring to Bangladesh’s poor returns in recent times, he also pointed out that they have never played a T20I in Australia, which is also a disadvantage. Chopra elaborated:

"Looking at Bangladesh’s recent form, they have won 6 and lost 18 of their last 25 matches. One game produced no result. Things have been going from bad to worse for them. Bangladesh have never played a T20I in Australia, which is strange and bizarre when we talk about globalization.”

Bangladesh recently featured in a tri-series in New Zealand, which also included Pakistan. They had a forgettable outing, losing four in four.

“There is nothing much to talk about” - Aakash Chopra on Bangladesh’s strengths

Analyzing Bangladesh’s strengths, Chopra lamented that he could hardly find any, even though the think tank has attempted a few changes.

The former cricketer said:

“When it comes to their strengths, there is nothing much to talk about. What can we say about a team that has constantly under-performed in recent times? They have made wholesale changes. Mahmudullah is no longer part of the team; Mushfiqur Rahim has retired from T20Is. But their situation is still really bad.”

After their opening match against a qualifier from the first round, Bangladesh will take on South Africa on October 27, another qualifier on October 30, India on November 2 and Pakistan on November 6.

