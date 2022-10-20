T20 World Cup 2022: Cameron Green replaces injured Josh Inglis in Australia's squad

Australian all-rounder Cameron Green has forced his way into the T20 World Cup squad after Josh Inglis' freak injury ruled him out. Inglis, picked as a backup keeper for Matthew Wade, sustained an injury to his right hand on Wednesday at a golf course, requiring half-a-dozen stitches.

Green, who made his T20I debut in April this year against Pakistan in Lahore, enjoyed an impressive tour of India. The youngster hit two half-centuries in three T20Is and maintained a strike rate of 214.55, making a compelling case for the multi-nation event.

According to cricket.com.au, Inglis sported a bandage on his right hand during Australia's training session on Thursday at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). Speaking to SEN's Gerard Whately, head coach Andrew Mcdonald addressed Inglis' injury, stating:

"An incredibly freak accident to Josh, unfortunately. Playing the second hole at New South Wales, a short par three, he hit a six iron and as he made contact with the ground, the shaft snapped around the grip area and cut into his hands. It’s not looking good for Josh. He’s potentially not going to take any part in the World Cup, so that’s all to unfold."

With Australia having the likes of Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, and Marcus Stoinis in the mix, it remains to be seen whether Green will find a spot in the eleven.

"I don't think so" - Aaron Finch on Cameron Green's inclusion in the 15-man squad

Aaron Finch. (Image Credits: Getty)

Ahead of the two-game T20 series against the West Indies, skipper Aaron Finch had nearly ruled out the 23-year-old's inclusion unless an injury to the first-choice squad occurs. As quoted by ESPN Cricinfo, Finch said:

"I don't think so. It's just one of those things. He had a really good tour of India. It was good for him to get an opportunity to open the batting so he'll get more opportunities. Obviously, his batting is exceptional and he shows a lot with the ball. He keeps improving every time he gets an opportunity but over the next few weeks, he'll get a run no doubt."

The defending champions and hosts will open their campaign against New Zealand on October 22nd in Sydney.

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : 0 votes