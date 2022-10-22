T20 World Cup 2022: England register unconvincing win over Afghanistan after Sam Curran five-fer

All-rounder Sam Curran claimed 5/10 as England bowled out Afghanistan for 112 in the T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 match in Perth on Saturday, October 22. However, the English batters made heavy weather of the target and sneaked home by five wickets in an unconvincing manner.

England decided to bowl first after winning the toss. Curran then ran through the middle and lower-order in a sensational spell as the batting side completely lost their way. If England thought they would have it easy from there, they were proven wrong as Afghanistan’s bowlers dragged the match into the penultimate over. Eventually, though, the lack of runs on the board cost the fielding side.

Chasing 113, England's openers added 35 at a brisk pace before Jos Buttler (18) flicked Fazalhaq Farooqi to deep square leg. Earlier, in the same over, the left-arm pacer could have dismissed Alex Hales as well, but backward point could not hold on to the catch. The very next delivery was deposited over long-on for a maximum. Hales, however, did not last long. He was caught for 19 by Farooqi off Fareed Ahmad’s bowling as he mistimed his pull.

Mohammad Nabi kept Afghanistan’s hopes of an upset alive, cleaning up Ben Stokes for 2. The left-hander charged down the wicket but was beaten by the arm ball, which hit his pad and went on to clip the stumps.

On a day when England’s fielders took some blinders, Nabi too came up with one of his own. Dawid Malan (18) went after a short and wide delivery from Mujeeb Ur Rahman, but the Afghanistan captain flung himself to his right at cover and pulled off a sensational catch.

With some pressure being built up, Liam Livingstone (29* off 21) hit Fareed for consecutive boundaries to allow England to breathe easy. Harry Brook (7) threw his wicket away, offering a catch to long-on off Rashid Khan. The winning run then came off a wide that Azmatullah Omarzai sent down to Moeen Ali.

Sam Curran claims 5/10 as England bundle out Afghanistan for 112

Sam Curran celebrates after completing his five-fer. Pic: Getty Images

England left-arm seamer Curran claimed a memorable five-fer as Afghanistan were rolled over for 112 in 19.4 overs. Sent into bat after losing the toss, Afghanistan were 82/3 after 14 overs. However, Curran dismantled the batting line-up as the last seven wickets fell for a mere 30 runs.

At the start, Rahmanullah Gurbaz gave Afghanistan hope by tonking Chris Woakes for a six over fine leg in the second over. However, Mark Wood sent him on his way for 10 with a pacy delivery that the young batter could only nick to the keeper.

Hazratullah Zazai’s poor form continued as he managed only 7 off 17. He tried to have a go at Stokes, but only managed to give a catch to Livingstone in the deep, who dived full-length to pull off a blinder.

Ibrahim Zadran and Usman Ghani steadied the Afghanistan innings before the former Curran’s first victim. Having made a defiant 32, Ibrahim chipped a cutter towards extra cover and was caught. Najibullah Zadran (13) also fell to a well-judged running catch by Adil Rashid as he miscued a length ball from Stokes.

It was another sensational catch by Jos Buttler that sent back his opposite number Nabi (3). Wood delivered a short ball down leg, which the Afghanistan skipper attempted to help on its way. He only managed to tickle the ball and Buttler completed a spectacular leaping catch.

Afghanistan’s score of 91/5 soon became 112 all-out as the lower-order crumbled in a space of a few overs. Omarzai (8) and Rashid (0) fell to Curran off consecutive deliveries at the end of the 18th over. Omarzai guided a shortish delivery to deep midwicket, while Rashid miscued a pull and was caught at fine leg.

Woakes too chipped with the wicket of Mujeeb (0), who offered a return catch to the bowler. Curran then became the first England men's bowler to take a T20I five-for by dismissing Ghani (30) and Fazalhaq Farooqi (0) in the last over.

Ghani swatted a short delivery to deep backward point, while Farooqi sliced a catch to backward point. Afghanistan would be the first to admit that with a few more runs, they could have put England under tremendous pressure.

