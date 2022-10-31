T20 World Cup 2022: Finch, bowlers guide Australia to 42-run win over Ireland

Defending champions Australia came up with a clinical performance to beat Ireland by 42 runs in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 match at The Gabba in Brisbane on Monday, October 31. With their game against England being washed out, the Aussies needed to beat Ireland by a comprehensive margin to stay in the hunt for semi-final qualification from Group 1.

Aaron Finch led from the front for Australia with a defiant 63 off 44 balls after Ireland won the toss and opted to bowl. The hosts put up a decent 179/5 on the board. Pat Cummins, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc and Adam Zampa then claimed two wickets each as Australia bowled out Ireland for 137 in 18.1 overs. Lorcan Tucker was a one-man show for Ireland with the willow, remaining unbeaten on 71 off 48 balls.

Chasing 180, Ireland’s batters were given a stern reality check by Australia's bowlers. The Irish side had lost half their side for 25 in four overs. Skipper Andy Balbirnie pulled Josh Hazlewood for a six in the first over. Paul Stirling then clubbed Cummins for a four and six in the second over. It all changed rather quickly for Ireland, leaving them stunned.

Balbirnie (6) was bowled by Cummins as he exposed his stumps and missed a flick directed towards short fine leg. Stirling (11) then miscued a seemingly harmless delivery from Maxwell straight to mid-off. In the same over, Harry Tector (4) pulled a short delivery to square leg.

The horror for Ireland continued as Starc claimed two in the fourth over. Curtis Campher (0) and George Dockrell (0) were both knocked over by full, swinging deliveries to which the Irish batters had no answer.

Renowned as a team that does not believe in giving up without a fight, Tucker and Gareth Delany offered some resistance. Tucker even took on Starc, slapping him for consecutive fours in the last over of the powerplay. The sixth-wicket stand of 43 ended when Delany (14) top-edged a pull off Marcus Stoinis and Maxwell took a well-judged catch.

Even as Tucker continued to hold one end up for Ireland, Adam Zampa struck at the other. He had Mark Adair (11) stumped as the batter ran down the pitch and completely missed his slog.

Fionn Hand (6) was then bowled as he moved right across his stumps and attempted a fine sweep. Tucker reached a well-deserved half-century by clobbering Hazlewood for a maximum over long-on.

Ireland lost their ninth wicket when Barry McCarthy (3) pulled Cummins straight into the hands of deep midwicket. The game ended when Joshua Little was run-out for 1, attempting a tight single.

Aaron Finch fifty lifts Australia to 179/5 against Ireland

Australian skipper Finch found some much-needed form with a 44-ball 63 as the hosts put up a challenging 179/5 after being asked to bat by Ireland. Stoinis chipped in with 35 off 25, while McCarthy (3/29) and Little (2/21) starred for Ireland with the ball.

Ireland got off to a great start with the ball as David Warner (3) pulled a short ball from McCarthy straight to short fine leg in the third over. Finch and Mitchell Marsh combined to strike few big blows as Australia tried to assert their dominance. After the Aussie skipper slammed Adair for a four and six, Marsh clubbed Hand for two maximums in one over.

The all-rounder was looking good for a lot more, but perished for 28 off 22. He nicked a wide delivery from McCarthy, attempting to slash the ball hard. Maxwell lived a charmed life during his brief stay at the crease. He got an lbw decision against Delany overturned using the DRS as he had edged the ball.

Next delivery, Ireland went for an lbw review against the batter as he missed a reverse sweep. Maxwell, though, again survived as the ball was pitching outside leg (for the right-handed batter).

The struggling batter did not last long. He was out for 13 off 9, in similar fashion to Marsh, going hard at a wide delivery from Little and only managing an edge to the keeper. Stoinis came in and took on Delany, hammering the Ireland leggie for a four and a six in the 14th over. Finch reached a much-deserved fifty by launching a full-toss from Adair over deep-backward square for maximum in what was a 11-ball, 26 run over.

After a couple more big hits, Finch holed out to long-on off a full toss from McCarthy. Stoinis then guided Little to backward point as only four came off the penultimate over. However, Tim David (15* off 10) and Matthew Wade (7* off 3) combined to whack an out-of-form Adair for three fours as 17 were scored in the last over.

Australia might have felt they ended a bit short. However, their bowlers firmly sealed the deal by knocking out Ireland’s top five in quick time.

