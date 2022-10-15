T20 World Cup 2022: "He bowls on hard lengths and is accurate"- Aakash Chopra backs Josh Hazlewood as Australia's highest wicket-taker

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra understands that many might back Mitchell Starc to lead the wickets tally for Australia in the T20 World Cup. But he believes Josh Hazlewood has been one of the most improved pacers in this format and can top the bowling charts for the hosts.

Chopra feels that the lengths that Hazlewood bowls are difficult for the batters to hit across the line and that often helps him get wickets. He also thinks that the lanky pacer may not pick wickets in a cluster but can chip in with a couple every game.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, here's what Aakash Chopra had to say about Hazlewood:

"People might say that Starc will pick up the most wickets for Australia. But I feel it will be Hazlewood. He bowls on hard lengths and is accurate even when the batters attack him. On his day, Starc will pick four wickets. But Hazlewood can consistently keep on picking 2-3 wickets every game."

"They know how to win World Cups": Aakash Chopra on Australia's chances in T20 WC

Aakash Chopra claimed that one of the biggest reasons that makes Australia stand out from the rest is their ability to step up in big tournaments. The hosts already have a strong batting as well as bowling line-up and also have some excellent fielders.

However, Chopra believes that Australia's biggest strength is their big-match temperament. On this, he stated:

"Although Cummins is not exactly a T20 great, he bowls well in these conditions. They also have many other bowling options in Zampa, Agar, Marsh, Maxwell and Stoinis. Their batting is also a strength because now even Aaron Finch has found some form. They have always been a gun fielding unit too. They just know how to win World Cups, which is another strength."

Will Australia become the only team to defend their T20 World Cup crown? Let us know in the comments section.

