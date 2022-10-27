T20 World Cup 2022: “He has supported India throughout his life. Hopefully, not on Thursday” - Netherlands youngster Vikramjit Singh on the “biggest match of his career”

When Netherlands take on India at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Thursday, October 27 in a T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 match, Vikramjit Singh’s family might be in a fix over which nation to support. After all, the 19-year-old will be taking on the country of his forefathers.

The talented batter’s grandfather Khushi Cheema, along with his family, moved from Punjab to Netherlands in the 1980s, following the rise of insurgency in the state. At that time, Vikramjit’s father Harpreet was only five.

After getting his family settled in Netherlands, Cheema returned home to Jalandhar in Punjab, even as Harpreet continues to run a transportation company in Amstelveen. Now, Vikramjit is set to open the innings for the Dutch against India. Sharing his thoughts ahead of the game, the youngster got emotional and told The Indian Express:

“He (my grandfather) has supported India throughout his life. Hopefully, not on Thursday because it will be the biggest match of my international career so far."

Vikramjit was born in Cheema Khurd (a village in Punjab) and moved to Netherlands after he turned seven. Last year, he moved back to Jalandhar to train with former India U-19 player Taruwar Kohli, who also played for a club in Amsterdam. Speaking about the same, the left-handed batter said:

“The sole reason was that Taruwar Kohli’s academy was near my village (Khurd Cheema), and now my mother doesn’t have to worry about me anymore. It was kind of exhausting for her too. Above all, I got to spend more time with my Dadu (grandfather).”

Vikramjit scored an impressive 39 off 31 balls in Netherlands’ five-wicket win over Namibia in the first-round match in Geelong.

“He has guided me throughout my cricketing career” - Vikramjit Singh hails former Dutch skipper

Opening up on his mentor, the youngster said he is grateful to former Dutch skipper Peter Borren, who spotted him at an U-12 tournament and groomed him. Borren even got the youngster enrolled at his club VRA, Amsterdam, where he was captain. Vikramjit recalled:

“For me, cricket started in Cheema Khurd. When I moved to the Netherlands, I used to go with my father as he used to play in the local leagues. At 12, I played alongside him when he was captain.

“Not sure what he saw in me but I feel lucky that someone like Peter, with so much international experience, is my mentor. He has guided me throughout my cricketing career so far,” he added.

Having made his international debut in 2019, Vikramjit has played 12 ODIs and seven T20Is for Netherlands, scoring 367 and 75 runs respectively.

