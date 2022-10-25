T20 World Cup 2022: “I couldn't hit the ball” - Australian skipper Aaron Finch’s candid admission after scratchy innings against Sri Lanka

Australian captain Aaron Finch admitted that he struggled to time the ball during his team’s T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 match against Sri Lanka in Perth on Tuesday, October 25. The opener described his innings as "unusual" and "poor".

Finch scored an unbeaten 31 off 42 balls in the match against the Lankans, hitting only one six and not a single four. His batting woes, however, did not hurt the team. Marcus Stoinis’ 18-ball 59* lifted them to a seven-wicket victory in a chase of 158.

Reflecting on his inability to break free, Finch admitted at the post-match presentation ceremony:

"Very happy (with the result). My innings was unusual, poor. I couldn't hit the ball.”

While expressing dissatisfaction at his individual performance, Finch described the Australian team’s overall effort as a clinical one. He added:

"The way we approached with the bat was fine. It was seaming a long way there, if we could get through that, it was important to set-up the back end of the innings. It would've been nice if I could've kicked on earlier and made the chase a bit easier but all in all, pretty clinical, I think with the ball as well."

Apart from the Aussie skipper, his opening partner David Warner (11 off 10) also struggled in the powerplay. Giving credit to Sri Lankan bowlers, Finch said:

"They bowled the hard length, it was tough. Such a big ground, hard to stand and deliver.”

Even as the openers failed to make an impact, Glenn Maxwell came in and hammered 23 off 12 balls to give the Australian innings some much-needed momentum.

“It was a pretty special innings” - Aaron Finch on Marcus Stoinis’ brilliant knock

When Maxwell was dismissed, with the Australian score reading 89/3, Sri Lanka were very much in the game. However, Stoinis blew them away by smashing the fastest fifty by an Aussie in T20I cricket. Asked about Stoinis’ knock, his skipper said:

"It was a pretty special innings. To come out with that intent is the main thing. When you walk out to bat and have that presence of the crease, that's half the battle in T20 cricket. When you have the skill that he has got, it's a good combo."

Stoinis, himself, admitted that he was a bit nervous playing in front of his home crowd. After being named Player of the Match, the all-rounder said:

"To be honest I was really nervous today being at home in Perth with lots of family and friends here but really happy we put on a bit of a clinic today. Mentally I was nice and fresh having some time off with this side strain, but so far so good. I felt good.”

Australia’s next match in the T20 World Cup 2022 will be against England at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on October 28.

