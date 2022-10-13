T20 World Cup 2022: "I think this is as good a line-up as India has ever had in T20 cricket" - Ravi Shastri

Former Team India head coach Ravi Shastri believes the Men in Blue boast a solid batting line-up and stand a good chance of reaching the semi-finals of the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia. He observed that a power-packed batting unit allows the Indian top order to play freely.

India, winners of the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007, will start the eighth edition of the marquee event as one of the firm favorites. While the likes of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli bring in experience, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, and Dinesh Karthik are dynamic and flexible batters.

Speaking during an event at Mumbai Press Club, Shastri noted that the presence of Suryakumar, Pant, and Karthik makes India a feared side. The 60-year-old said:

"I have been part of the system for the last six-seven years, first as a coach and now I am watching from the outside, and I think this is as good a line-up as India has ever had in T20 cricket. With Surya at No. 4, Hardik at No. 5 and Rishabh Pant or Dinesh Karthik at No. 6 it makes a massive difference as it allows the top order to play the way they are playing."

India have also been in magnificent form in T20Is lately, having registered series wins over England, West Indies, Australia, and South Africa in recent months.

"They need to work hard and get their A-game on the field" - Ravi Shastri

Shastri, however, stressed the need for India to work on their fielding to compete against the top sides as every run makes a difference. He explained:

"One area that India will have to pick up and start right from the beginning is fielding. They need to work hard and get their A-game on the field when they step out against Pakistan.

"Those 15-20 runs that you save can make all the difference because otherwise every time you get out to bat, you need to get 15-20 runs extra. For sides like Australia, England, and South Africa they field like crazy."

Rohit and Co. will begin their T20 World Cup campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan in Melbourne on October 23.

