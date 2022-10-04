T20 World Cup 2022: "I don't think so" - Aaron Finch nearly rules out Cameron Green's last-minute inclusion in 15-man squad

Australian white-ball skipper Aaron Finch has hinted that all-rounder Cameron Green might not make it to the T20 World Cup squad despite some telling performances of late. Finch believes Green cannot not fit in if Mitchell Marsh and Marcus Stoinis are fully fit to play.

Green, who made his T20I debut against Pakistan in Lahore in April 2022, enjoyed a highly productive tour of India.

The right-handed batter opened in David Warner's absence and struck at 214.55, registering two fifties. Green hammered a 30-ball 61 in the first T20I in Mohali in Australia's four-wicket victory.

When asked whether the 23-year-old stands a chance of sneaking into the 15-man squad, Finch played it down, but stated that he will get more opportunities in the T20I series against the West Indies. The Victoria was quoted by ESPN Cricinfo:

"I don't think so. It's just one of those things. He had a really good tour of India. It was good for him to get an opportunity to open the batting so he'll get more opportunities.

"I think he'll get an opportunity at some point in this series. Obviously, his batting is exceptional and he shows a lot with the ball. He keeps improving every time he gets an opportunity but over the next few weeks, he'll get a run no doubt."

Marsh and Stoinis - both of whom missed the three-match T20 series against India - played pivotal roles in Australia's World Cup victory last year in the UAE. Marsh, who hasn't played since the first ODI against Zimbabwe in Townsville, won the Player of the Match award in the final against New Zealand for his 50-ball 77*.

"He's made that No. 3 spot his own in T20 cricket" - Aaron Finch on Mitchell Marsh

The 35-year-old also confirmed that Marsh would play as a specialist batter, given how he flourished at No. 3 leading up to the 2021 T20 World Cup.

Finch also claimed that both Stoinis and Marsh's bowling prowess provides balance to the side. He explained:

"He's made that No. 3 spot his own in T20 cricket and I think the way that he played in the lead-up and then through the World Cup last year is so important for the way that we want to play and gives us a lot of flexibility through that middle order. I think he had his second bowl yesterday and he felt really good."

"He pulled up well from it. So that's a really positive sign. I think for the balance of the side, it's better when they're both bowling because you can get caught a little bit short if you go in with five bowlers. But we'll work that out."

Australia will face West Indies in two T20s, starting on October 6, followed by three more against England. The defending T20 World Cup champions will play a warm-up game against India before starting their title defense against New Zealand in Sydney on October 22.

