T20 World Cup 2022: "If Liton Das has a good tournament, things might change for Bangladesh" - Aakash Chopra

Former India opener Aakash Chopra feels that if Bangladesh want to make any impact in the T20 World Cup in Australia, experienced batter Liton Das will need to have a very good tournament.

Bangladesh have been placed in Group 2 in the Super 12 round of the T20 World Cup alongside India, Pakistan and South Africa. They will go into the ICC competition low on confidence, having lost all four matches during the T20 tri-series in New Zealand.

Keeper-batter Das, with 142 runs at an average of 35.50 and a strike rate of 142, was among the few bright spots for Bangladesh in the tri-series that also involved Pakistan.

Previewing the Shakib Al Hasan-led side’s T20 World Cup chances, Chopra opined that Das will have to play a lead role with the bat. Speaking on his YouTube channel, he said:

“When it comes to the team’s MVP (most valuable player), Shakib’s name always crops up. He’ll have to contribute in all departments again. But I feel if Liton Das has a good tournament, with some support from others, things might change for Bangladesh.

"Das can score quickly and make good use of the powerplay. If he gets into his own in one of the matches against the big sides, who knows what might happen,” he added.

When it came to predicting the team’s highest run-getter, though, Chopra stuck with Shakib. He stated:

“Shakib Al Hasan will be the team’s highest run-scorer. He scored runs in the tri-series in New Zealand as well. I also feel they should play Ebadot Hossain. I don’t know if they will play him, but if they do, he will take the most wickets for the team.”

Shakib was the leading run-getter for Bangladesh during the tri-series in New Zealand. He scored 154 runs in three matches at an average of 51.33 and a strike rate of 150.98.

“Afif Hossain will have the highest strike rate” - Aakash Chopra on Bangladesh’s potential X-factor with the bat

While admitting that Bangladesh do not have too many positives, Chopra named Afif Hossain as a player who could make a decent impact by playing some whirlwind knocks. The 45-year-old predicted:

“Afif Hossain will have the highest strike rate. He has a specific role in the team, wherein he is sent lower down the order and asked to take on the bowling.”

23-year-old Hossain has scored 908 runs in 55 T20Is at an average of 21.11 and a strike rate of 120.10.

