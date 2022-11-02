T20 World Cup 2022: “India did not win the match comprehensively” - Shoaib Akhtar on Men in Blue’s performance against Bangladesh 

Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar reckons that while Team India beat Bangladesh in the T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 match on Wednesday, November 2, the triumph was not a convincing one.

Having gone down against South Africa in their previous game, the Men in Blue registered a crucial five-run win (D/L method) in the Group 2 clash at the Adelaide Oval. Batting first after losing the toss, India posted 184/6 as Virat Kohli (64*) and KL Rahul (50) scored half-centuries.

In response, Bangladesh were set a revised target of 151 in 16 overs following a rain delay. Despite Litton Das’ 27-ball 60, the chasing side finished on 145/6.

Reflecting on the match, Akhtar praised Bangladesh for putting up a fight, while adding that India’s win wasn’t a convincing one. Speaking on his YouTube channel, he said:

“Well done Bangladesh, you have done wonders. India did not win the match comprehensively. They just won. But they hung on to claim victory by a little margin. Do they deserve to go through to the next round? Of course, but whether they deserve to win the World Cup, time will tell.”

Team India’s close win over Bangladesh took them to the top of the points table in Group 2. They now have six points from four matches. Unless something drastic transpires from hereon, they look set to clinch a place in the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup 2022.

“What was the need to do that?” - Shoaib Akhtar questions Litton Das’ tactics after rain delay

Chasing 185, Bangladesh were off to a terrific start, reaching 66/0 in seven overs when rain halted play. The break hurt Bangladesh’s momentum and Das was run-out immediately after the resumption.

While praising the batter for his wonderful knock, Akhtar was critical of the right-hander’s tactics after the restart of play. The "Rawalpindi Express" explained:

“Litton Das gave Bangladesh a very good start. But after the rain break, he was trying to take quick twos (by placing the ball in the gaps), so that the ball gets wet. What was the need to do that? The ball was coming onto the bat, and he was striking it so well. Then he slipped and then he got run-out."

Akhtar added:

“That was the turning point. They got stuck after that. If he had batted on, Bangladesh would have won the game comprehensively.”

Bangladesh were 68/1 at the time of Das’ dismissal, but crumbled to 108/6. Nurul Hasan (25* off 14) made a last-ditch attempt to pull them over the line, but in vain.

