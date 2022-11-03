T20 World Cup 2022: "Just to stop Shoaib Malik’s way into WC squad" - Fans question Pakistan's team management for selecting an unfit Fakhar Zaman for the ICC event 

Pakistan will be without their senior batter Fakhar Zaman in their remaining fixtures at the T20 World Cup 2022 as he was ruled out of the competition due to injury on Wednesday, November 2.

The left-handed batter has been sidelined due to a posterior cruciate ligament (PCL) injury to his right knee. Notably, Fakhar was originally named as one of the reserves in the Pakistan squad for the event owing to the same injury.

He injured his knee during the Asia Cup 2022 earlier this year. Fakhar Zaman was sent to London for his rehabilitation by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). He was later added to the main squad for the ICC event as a replacement for leg spinner Usman Qadir.

A number of Pakistani supporters took to social media, questioning the decision to select the left-handed batter for the crucial assignment despite injury concerns. Here are some of the reactions on Twitter:

Abilash Kumar @abilashk99 And pakistan risked a unfit Fakhar Zaman when they had Mohd.Haris, brainfade management. And pakistan risked a unfit Fakhar Zaman when they had Mohd.Haris, brainfade management.

Zaki Siddiqui @zaki_u_s @aaliaaaliya can u tell me who is responsible for selecting unfit fakhar zaman???? @aaliaaaliya can u tell me who is responsible for selecting unfit fakhar zaman????

Rizwan Ali @joji_39 #PAKvSA Whether you like it or not but Pakistan took undue risk with Fakhar Zaman’s knee injury. It would have been better to take a fit batter to Australia and gave Fakhar time to completely recover from injury. #T20WorldCup Whether you like it or not but Pakistan took undue risk with Fakhar Zaman’s knee injury. It would have been better to take a fit batter to Australia and gave Fakhar time to completely recover from injury. #T20WorldCup #PAKvSA

Zaki Siddiqui @zaki_u_s

#PAKvSA Who selected Unfit Fakhar Zaman????? find out that person Who selected Unfit Fakhar Zaman????? find out that person #PAKvSA

imad khan @imadkhan13 Fakhar Zaman was brought into the squad without any match practice. Now he blew his knee and may be out for 6 months. Who is accountable for this? Will heads roll? #Askthepavilion Fakhar Zaman was brought into the squad without any match practice. Now he blew his knee and may be out for 6 months. Who is accountable for this? Will heads roll? #Askthepavilion

Muhammad Noman @nomanedits Babar Azam could have picked Shoaib Malik for the World Cup but he preferred injured Fakhar Zaman. Babar Azam could have picked Shoaib Malik for the World Cup but he preferred injured Fakhar Zaman.

Sidra Javed Malik @sidra_speaks



#PAKvSA #T20WorldCup #Askthepavilion Babar and Muhammad Wasim not just selected a pathetic team but they also accommodated an unfit Fakhar Zaman just to stop Shoaib Malik’s way into WC squad. Babar and Muhammad Wasim not just selected a pathetic team but they also accommodated an unfit Fakhar Zaman just to stop Shoaib Malik’s way into WC squad. #PAKvSA #T20WorldCup #Askthepavilion

M Asim Ameer Khan @itsasimameer So PCB, Ramiz, Babar, Saqlain, take an injured Fakhar Zaman into the World Cup, he misses the first two matches, then they make him play vs Netherlands half fit in their desperation which aggravated his injury & now he’s out of the crucial match vs SA. Don’t you see the problem? So PCB, Ramiz, Babar, Saqlain, take an injured Fakhar Zaman into the World Cup, he misses the first two matches, then they make him play vs Netherlands half fit in their desperation which aggravated his injury & now he’s out of the crucial match vs SA. Don’t you see the problem?

Zeshan 💀 @Zeshu_tweets PCB’s medical panel definitely needs to be sacked. Rushing a player into a mega-tournament at the risk of his fitness & career is insane. Fakhar Zaman has been ruled out of the #T20WorldCup PCB’s medical panel definitely needs to be sacked. Rushing a player into a mega-tournament at the risk of his fitness & career is insane. Fakhar Zaman has been ruled out of the #T20WorldCup https://t.co/dlXu3x9uXa

Notably, speaking to ESPNcricinfo, Najeebullah Soomro, the doctor of the Pakistan team, revealed that they were aware of the risks involved in bringing Fakhar to the T20 World Cup 2022. The southpaw featured in their side's match against the Netherlands and managed only 20 runs in the clash.

Mohammad Haris replaces Fakhar Zaman in Pakistan squad for T20 World Cup 2022

Mohammad Haris was drafted into the Pakistan squad as a replacement for the injured Fakhar Zaman. The talented 21-year-old had featured in just one T20I match prior to the T20 World Cup 2022.

Haris was included in the Men in Green's playing XI in their must-win encounter against South Africa on Thursday, November 3. The right-handed batter impressed many with his positive intent against a formidable bowling attack.

While the likes of Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam and Shan Masood perished early against the Proteas pacers, Haris chipped in with a gutsy knock, scoring 28 runs off just 11 deliveries.

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh Brilliant cameo innings comes to end from Mohammad Haris. He smashed 28 runs from 11 balls including 2 Fours and 3 sixes against South Africa. Brilliant cameo innings comes to end from Mohammad Haris. He smashed 28 runs from 11 balls including 2 Fours and 3 sixes against South Africa.

The Babar Azam-led side are currently languishing in the penultimate position in Group 2. They have two points to their name from their first three fixtures. A loss against South Africa will most likely eliminate them from the race to the semi-finals.

