Create

T20 World Cup 2022: "Just to stop Shoaib Malik’s way into WC squad" - Fans question Pakistan's team management for selecting an unfit Fakhar Zaman for the ICC event 

By Aditya Suketu Desai
Modified Nov 03, 2022 03:21 PM IST
Fakhar Zaman in action. (Pics: Getty/Twitter)
Fakhar Zaman in action. (Pics: Getty/Twitter)

Pakistan will be without their senior batter Fakhar Zaman in their remaining fixtures at the T20 World Cup 2022 as he was ruled out of the competition due to injury on Wednesday, November 2.

The left-handed batter has been sidelined due to a posterior cruciate ligament (PCL) injury to his right knee. Notably, Fakhar was originally named as one of the reserves in the Pakistan squad for the event owing to the same injury.

He injured his knee during the Asia Cup 2022 earlier this year. Fakhar Zaman was sent to London for his rehabilitation by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). He was later added to the main squad for the ICC event as a replacement for leg spinner Usman Qadir.

A number of Pakistani supporters took to social media, questioning the decision to select the left-handed batter for the crucial assignment despite injury concerns. Here are some of the reactions on Twitter:

And pakistan risked a unfit Fakhar Zaman when they had Mohd.Haris, brainfade management.
@aaliaaaliya can u tell me who is responsible for selecting unfit fakhar zaman????
Whether you like it or not but Pakistan took undue risk with Fakhar Zaman’s knee injury. It would have been better to take a fit batter to Australia and gave Fakhar time to completely recover from injury. #T20WorldCup #PAKvSA
Who selected Unfit Fakhar Zaman????? find out that person #PAKvSA
Fakhar Zaman was brought into the squad without any match practice. Now he blew his knee and may be out for 6 months. Who is accountable for this? Will heads roll? #Askthepavilion
@LoneWolf_72 Fakhar zaman ko team main hona nhi chye jb injured tha
Babar Azam could have picked Shoaib Malik for the World Cup but he preferred injured Fakhar Zaman.
Babar and Muhammad Wasim not just selected a pathetic team but they also accommodated an unfit Fakhar Zaman just to stop Shoaib Malik’s way into WC squad. #PAKvSA #T20WorldCup #Askthepavilion
So PCB, Ramiz, Babar, Saqlain, take an injured Fakhar Zaman into the World Cup, he misses the first two matches, then they make him play vs Netherlands half fit in their desperation which aggravated his injury & now he’s out of the crucial match vs SA. Don’t you see the problem?
PCB’s medical panel definitely needs to be sacked. Rushing a player into a mega-tournament at the risk of his fitness & career is insane. Fakhar Zaman has been ruled out of the #T20WorldCup https://t.co/dlXu3x9uXa

Notably, speaking to ESPNcricinfo, Najeebullah Soomro, the doctor of the Pakistan team, revealed that they were aware of the risks involved in bringing Fakhar to the T20 World Cup 2022. The southpaw featured in their side's match against the Netherlands and managed only 20 runs in the clash.

Mohammad Haris replaces Fakhar Zaman in Pakistan squad for T20 World Cup 2022

Mohammad Haris was drafted into the Pakistan squad as a replacement for the injured Fakhar Zaman. The talented 21-year-old had featured in just one T20I match prior to the T20 World Cup 2022.

Haris was included in the Men in Green's playing XI in their must-win encounter against South Africa on Thursday, November 3. The right-handed batter impressed many with his positive intent against a formidable bowling attack.

While the likes of Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam and Shan Masood perished early against the Proteas pacers, Haris chipped in with a gutsy knock, scoring 28 runs off just 11 deliveries.

Brilliant cameo innings comes to end from Mohammad Haris. He smashed 28 runs from 11 balls including 2 Fours and 3 sixes against South Africa.

The Babar Azam-led side are currently languishing in the penultimate position in Group 2. They have two points to their name from their first three fixtures. A loss against South Africa will most likely eliminate them from the race to the semi-finals.

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Quick Links

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...