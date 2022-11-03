T20 World Cup 2022: "Just to stop Shoaib Malik’s way into WC squad" - Fans question Pakistan's team management for selecting an unfit Fakhar Zaman for the ICC event 

Pakistan will be without their senior batter Fakhar Zaman in their remaining fixtures at the T20 World Cup 2022 as he was ruled out of the competition due to injury on Wednesday, November 2.
The left-handed batter has been sidelined due to a posterior cruciate ligament (PCL) injury to his right knee. Notably, Fakhar was originally named as one of the reserves in the Pakistan squad for the event owing to the same injury.
He injured his knee during the Asia Cup 2022 earlier this year. Fakhar Zaman was sent to London for his rehabilitation by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). He was later added to the main squad for the ICC event as a replacement for leg spinner Usman Qadir.
A number of Pakistani supporters took to social media, questioning the decision to select the left-handed batter for the crucial assignment despite injury concerns. Here are some of the reactions on Twitter:
Notably, speaking to ESPNcricinfo, Najeebullah Soomro, the doctor of the Pakistan team, revealed that they were aware of the risks involved in bringing Fakhar to the T20 World Cup 2022. The southpaw featured in their side's match against the Netherlands and managed only 20 runs in the clash.
Mohammad Haris replaces Fakhar Zaman in Pakistan squad for T20 World Cup 2022
Mohammad Haris was drafted into the Pakistan squad as a replacement for the injured Fakhar Zaman. The talented 21-year-old had featured in just one T20I match prior to the T20 World Cup 2022.
Haris was included in the Men in Green's playing XI in their must-win encounter against South Africa on Thursday, November 3. The right-handed batter impressed many with his positive intent against a formidable bowling attack.
While the likes of Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam and Shan Masood perished early against the Proteas pacers, Haris chipped in with a gutsy knock, scoring 28 runs off just 11 deliveries.
The Babar Azam-led side are currently languishing in the penultimate position in Group 2. They have two points to their name from their first three fixtures. A loss against South Africa will most likely eliminate them from the race to the semi-finals.
