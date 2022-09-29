T20 World Cup 2022: New Zealand unveil jersey ahead of showpiece event in Australia

New Zealand Cricket have unveiled their new jersey for the forthcoming T20 World Cup in Australia. The Black Caps revealed it through their official social media handles on Thursday (September 29) and made the replica jersey available in the store.

New Zealand's 2022 T20 World Cup jersey integrates NZC's trademark black with heritage grey. The makers have also eliminated the fern as a key T20 graphic and instead featured the Southern Cross as a nod to the nation.

The kit has a retro look and bears a stark difference from their 2021 T20 World Cup jersey.

New Zealand will aim to go one step ahead than last year when they lost to Australia in the final in Dubai. The Black Caps set a 173-run target, headlined by Kane Williamson's masterful 48-ball 85. However, Mitchell Marsh's unbeaten 50-ball 77 trumped Williamson's knock as Australia clinched their maiden T20 crown.

Williamson and Co. will enter the final leg of their 2022 T20 WC preparations with a T20I tri-series lined up against Bangladesh and Pakistan. The series will be played from October 7 to 14.

Afterwards, New Zealand will kickstart their World Cup campaign against Australia on October 22 at the Sydney Cricket Ground. They will also face England, Afghanistan, and two other teams from the first round.

New Zealand's 2022 T20 World Cup squad

Opener Martin Guptill is on the cusp of becoming the first Kiwi cricketer to feature in seven T20 WC editions, surpassing Nathan McCullum's and Ross Taylor's six appearances. Finn Allen and Michael Bracewell earned their maiden call-ups. The likes of Kyle Jamieson, Todd Astle, and Tim Seifert, who featured in the 2021 edition, will not be available this year.

Squad: Kane Williamson (c), Finn Allen, Trent Boult, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee.

