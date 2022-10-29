T20 World Cup 2022: Phillips ton, Boult strikes sink Sri Lanka as New Zealand register 65-run triumph

New Zealand came up with a commanding performance to beat Sri Lanka by 65 runs in a crucial Group 1 Super 12 clash of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 in Sydney on Saturday, October 29. Batting first after winning the toss, the Kiwis rode on Glenn Phillips’ magnificent 104 off 64 balls to post 167/7. Left-arm pacer Trent Boult then claimed 4/13 as Sri Lanka were bundled out for 102 in 19.2 overs.

Chasing 168, the Lankans got off to a disastrous start, crumbing to 8/4 inside four overs. Pathum Nissanka (0) was trapped lbw by Tim Southee as he attempted a slog across the line and completely missed the incoming delivery.

Boult then claimed three wickets in quick succession. Kusal Mendis (four) nicked an attempted drive outside the off stump, while Dhananjaya de Silva (0) dragged one back onto his stumps, paying the price for playing with an angled bat.

Lanka were four down when Charith Asalanka (four) was caught at backward point as he went for an uppish drive. The chasing side had lost half their side for 24 when Chamika Karunaratne (three) pulled Mitchell Santner straight to deep midwicket.

Bhanuka Rajapaksa raised hopes of a Sri Lankan recovery. When Ish Sodhi was introduced in the eighth over, he slapped a six over deep midwicket and picked a boundary behind point.

He also lofted a boundary off Lockie Ferguson over mid-off. However, the Kiwi pacer had his revenge on the next ball as Rajapaksa (34) toe-ended another lofted hit to mid-off. Lanka had slumped further to 58/6 at the halfway stage of their innings.

Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana also perished cheaply. While Hasaranga (four) chipped Sodhi to extra cover, Theekshana (0) edged Santner to slip. Skipper Dasun Shanaka offered some resistance, scoring 35. He eventually became Southee’s fourth victim when he pulled a short ball to deep square leg.

The Kiwis completed a commanding victory when Lahiru Kumara (four) was stumped off Sodhi, going for a mighty heave.

Glenn Phillips ton guides New Zealand to 167/7

Phillips struck a superb hundred as New Zealand recovered from 15/3 to post a competitive 167/7. Phillips hit 10 fours and four sixes in his wonderful innings before being dismissed in the last over.

Batting first after winning the toss, New Zealand lost three wickets in the first four overs. Finn Allen was bowled for one by Theekshana as the opener went for a cut and was beaten by spin and pace as the ball skidded on. Devon Conway was also bowled for one. He was beaten in flight by Dhananjaya de Silva and was through his shot too early.

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson’s poor run continued as he was dismissed for eight off 13. The right-handed batter drove at one from Kasun Rajitha outside off stump. There was no foot movement and Williamson only managed to nick the delivery that nipped away.

Phillips and Daryl Mitchell (22 off 24) added 84 runs for the fourth wicket to lift the batting side. Phillips could have been dismissed on 12 by Hasaranga, but Nissanka dropped a sitter at long-off. His first six came just before the halfway stage of the innings as the attacking batter helped a short ball from Karunaratne over fine leg.

In the 14th over bowled by Karunaratne, Phillips slammed the Sri Lanka pacer for three fours to go past his half-century. He could have been dismissed in the same over, but Shanaka could not hold on to a tough chance after Phillips top-edged a cover drive. The fourth-wicket stand was broken when Mitchell missed a googly from Hasaranga, attempting a big slog, and was bowled.

Phillips, though, kept New Zealand’s charge alive. He slammed a slower ball from Kumara for a straight six and clubbed two more over the ropes off consecutive deliveries from Theekshana. At the other end, New Zealand lost James Neesham (five), who chipped an off-cutter from Rajitha to cover.

Phillips reached a much-deserved hundred in the penultimate over, pulling a shortish delivery from Theekshana for four. His wonderful innings ended in the last over as he miscued a big hit on the offside off Kumara and was easily caught.

Sri Lanka had the firepower in their batting to chase down the target of 168, but not the mindset.

