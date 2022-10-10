T20 World Cup 2022: Predicting India's 3 highest run-scorers

India's troubles with their bowlers' fitness mean they'll rely more than usual on the batters in the 2022 T20 World Cup, which starts in Australia on October 16.

On the face of it, India have only made two changes in the batting department compared to the 2021 edition. Veteran wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik comes in for Ishan Kishan, while Deepak Hooda has replaced the injured Ravindra Jadeja.

India's T20 World Cup squad: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel and Arshdeep Singh.

However, all other batters have either added more dimensions to their T20I game or revved into brilliant form over the past few months. Below, we'll discuss three players who can lead India's march with the bat in Australia.

#1 Suryakumar Yadav

Currently ranked second in the ICC rankings for T20I batters, Suryakumar Yadav has risen 45 spots in the charts since the start of the 2021 World Cup. The 32-year-old, who made his international debut in 2021, has already scored 1045 runs at an average of 38.7. His majestic strike rate of 176.81 is the highest for any batter in the format.

Suryakumar is also the top run-scorer in 2022 with his 800 runs coming at a strike rate of 184.56. Series after series, the right-handed batter has proved to be India's biggest match-winner. He was initially known for his flawless technique against spin but has slowly emerged as a powerful, well-rounded hitter against fast bowling.

He hasn't played T20I cricket in Australia but his prowess with the pull shot and being a fast runner will put him in good stead. If he can handle the pressure of the occasion and the newly-added pressure of expectations, Suryakumar will certainly emerge as India's best batter in the World Cup.

#2 Virat Kohli

Speaking of handling pressure, few are better than India's No. 3, Virat Kohli.

India's highest run-scorer in the 2016 T20 World Cup went to the 2021 edition with a shaky touch and a controversial backdrop but still managed to average 34 from three innings. He had a poor next few months but has recently found form again.

Kohli scored his first T20I hundred in the Asia Cup and his brilliant 276 runs there were followed by good knocks against both Australia and South Africa at home.

The 33-year-old looks to have gained his mojo back and is gelling well with India's strategy of all-out attacking batting. As he showed in the Asia Cup, he could be Rohit Sharma's main man to judge the situation and shift gears accordingly.

Australian conditions suit him better than most for good measure. Kohli's 451 runs here are the most for non-Australian batters. He has an average of 64.42 - the best among all batters who have played at least four T20Is.

The former captain will have a point to prove and it won't be a surprise if he lets his bat do that for him.

#3 Rohit Sharma

Rohit, the current skipper, won't be any less motivated. After a promising start to his captaincy career, Rohit has received multiple blows and will be under pressure to perform in his first World Cup as captain.

Although his strike rate has been promising, Rohit hasn't averaged more than 40 in a series or tournament since November 2021. But here's the catch; he had similar returns in the leadup to the 2019 World Cup, where he scored five centuries.

Rohit has a habit of scoring runs when the odds are stacked against him and this World Cup presents a similar opportunity. Australia's big boundaries and bouncy tracks with minimal spin will suit him even more than Kohli and Suryakumar.

If he can separate his fielding captaincy from his batting, Rohit will likely have a flourishing tournament.

