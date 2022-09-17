T20 World Cup 2022: “Ravichandran Ashwin might not play, but he is there if needed” - Ashish Nehra backs decision to pick seasoned off-spinner

Ashish Nehra has backed selectors’ decision to include Ravichandran Ashwin in Team India’s 15-member T20 World Cup squad. The former Indian left-arm seamer asserted that the experienced off-spinner could come in handy in Australia.

There has been some debate over the move to pick Ashwin in India's squad for the ICC event. According to some experts, the Men in Blue could have benefited with an extra pacer during the World Cup Down Under.

Admitting that teams are unlikely to play too many spinners during the tournament in Australia, owing to the pacer-friendly conditions, Nehra told Cricbuzz:

“Not too many teams will go to Australia with three spinners. Ravichandran Ashwin might not play, but he is there if needed. If India want, they can utilize him with the new ball or play him on big grounds. Also, if there are too many left-handers in the opposition, he could come into the equation.

“Rohit Sharma knows that he can bank on Ashwin’s experience. That’s why the management is backing him,” the 43-year-old added.

Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has been picked as Team India's main slow bowler in the T20 World Cup 2022 squad. Axar Patel, who can bowl left-arm spin, has been selected as an all-round option in place of the injured Ravindra Jadeja.

“Would like to see the Shami that everyone saw in the IPL” - Nehra on pacer’s T20I comeback

Before the T20 World Cup, India will take on Australia and South Africa at home in three T20Is each. Pacer Mohammed Shami has been named in both squads, marking his comeback to the T20I format for the first time since the World Cup in the UAE last year. Pleased with the selection, Nehra commented:

“Among all the names, Shami is the most important one for me. So good to see him back in T20I cricket. I would like to see the Shami that everyone saw in the IPL. I hope the selectors informed him about his T20I comeback in advance. It’s not about stats, but what kind of rhythm he is in. The more he plays, the better he will get."

On what Team India will be looking to achieve in the series against Australia, Nehra opined that there will be additional focus on the bowling department. He elaborated:

“India have always done well at home, but, close to the World Cup, it’s only not about results. In the squad announced for Australia T20Is, there is Deepak Chahar, Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Harshal Patel.

"It is clear that the team management are looking more at the bowling side of things. Fast bowlers can get injured and have been injured, so extra pacers are being included," he added.

The three-match India-Australia series will begin with the first T20I in Mohali on September 20.

