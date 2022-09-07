T20 World Cup 2022 Schedule PDF Download - Match dates, timings in IST & venues

The ICC T20 World Cup 2022 will get underway on October 16 with a match between former champions Sri Lanka and Namibia. Like the previous edition of the mega event, this year's tournament will feature 16 teams.

Eight teams, namely India, Pakistan, South Africa, Bangladesh, Australia, New Zealand, England, and Afghanistan have directly qualified for the Super 12 round.

The other teams - Sri Lanka, Namibia, West Indies, Zimbabwe, UAE, Netherlands, Scotland, and Ireland - will play in the qualifying round, with four teams joining the other eight in the Super 12s.

T20 World Cup Schedule [PDF Download]

The International Cricket Council (ICC) recently announced the schedule for the ICC T20 World Cup. The qualifying round will start on October 16, while the Super 12s will begin on October 22.

You can download a PDF of the complete T20 World Cup schedule from here.

T20 World Cup 2022 Match Dates & Timings - Round 1

Round 1 of the T20 World Cup 2022 is a qualifying round featuring eight teams. The eight nations have been divided into two groups. Sri Lanka, Namibia, UAE and Netherlands are part of Group A, while West Indies, Scotland, Zimbabwe and Ireland are in Group B.

The dates for Group A matches are October 16, 18 and 20. There will be two matches each day. The first one starts at 9:30 am IST (3:00 pm local), while the second one starts at 1:30 pm IST (7:00 pm local). Group B matches will take place at the same timings on October 17, 19 and 21.

T20 World Cup 2022 Match Dates & Timings - Super 12

Super 12 will start on October 22 and end on November 6. There are different start times for different matches. Some games start as early as 5:30 am IST (10:30 am local), while matches in Perth will begin at 4:30 pm IST (7:00 pm local).

T20 World Cup 2022 Match Dates & Timings - Semi Finals

The first semi-final will take place on November 9 at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney. The start time is 1:30 pm IST (7:00 pm local). Meanwhile, the second semi-final is scheduled for November 10 at the Adelaide Oval. That game will begin at 1:30 pm IST (6:30 pm local).

T20 World Cup 2022 Match Dates & Timings - Finals

The final match is scheduled to take place on November 13 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Similar to the semifinals, the summit clash will commence at 1:30 pm IST (7:00 pm local).

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee