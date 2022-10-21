T20 World Cup 2022 Scotland vs Zimbabwe: Who won today's match?

Zimbabwe beat Scotland by five wickets in a Group B match of the T20 World Cup 2022 in Hobart on Friday, October 21 to sail into the Super 12. The defeat also meant Scotland were knocked out of the ICC event.

Bowling first after losing the toss, Zimbabwe came up with a clinical bowling effort to restrict Scotland to 132/6. Skipper Craig Ervine (58 off 54) and Sikandar Raza (40 off 23) then added 64 runs for the fourth wicket as Zimbabwe got home in 18.3 overs.

Defending a small total of 132, Brad Wheal and Josh Davey gave Scotland some hope, claiming a couple of early scalps. Wheal trapped Regis Chakabva (4) lbw with a back of a length delivery that the batter completely missed. Wesley Madhevere fell without scoring, dragging a half-volley from Davey back onto his stumps.

Zimbabwe skipper Ervine looked in good touch from the word go and held one end up. However, his team slipped further into trouble as Sean Williams (7) whipped a Michael Leask delivery to deep square leg. At the halfway stage of their innings, the chasing side were in trouble at 55/3.

Raza and Ervine, however, featured in a defining stand to put Zimbabwe firmly on top in the contest. The former carried on his great form and hit the first six of the match, whacking Calum MacLeod over deep midwicket. Raza’s counter-attack continued as he smashed Leask for a six over cover and a boundary to deep backward point in the 14th over. Ervine then completed a patient fifty by flicking Davey for a single.

The fine partnership was broken when Raza nicked a slower ball from Davey to the keeper, attempting a pull shot that did not come off. The Zimbabwe batter walked back disappointed, but he had done his job for the team yet again. Skipper Ervine’s fine innings came to an end when he tried to loft Mark Watt over mid-off, but failed to get his timing right and was caught.

With 14 runs needed off the last three overs, Milton Shumba (11*) and Ryan Burl (9*) took Zimbabwe over the line without much trouble. The winning runs came when Burl launched a delivery from Safyaan Sharif over mid-on for a four.

Impressive Zimbabwe hold Scotland to 132/6

Zimbabwe came up with a highly efficient bowling effort to restrict Scotland to 132/6 after losing the toss and fielding first. Tendai Chatara and Richard Ngarava claimed two wickets each for Zimbabwe while opener George Munsey top-scored for Scotland with 54 off 51 balls.

The bowling side got off to a great start as Chatara dismissed Michael Jones (4) in the first over. The Scotland opener tried to take on the Zimbabwe pacer, but only managed to slice the ball high up in the air. Raza ran back from the ring and completed a well-judged catch.

Matthew Cross (1) then perished to a brilliant piece of fielding from Madhevere. The batter swatted a short ball from Ngarava across the line on, but Madhevere at midwicket dived to his left and completed a spectacular catch.

Munsey kept finding boundaries at regular intervals at the other end, but Ireland skipper Richie Berrington (13) also failed to provide him much support. He was caught at deep midwicket, attempting a slog-sweep off Raza.

Munsey reached a 46-ball 50 with a single of Blessing Muzarabani at the end of the 15th over. However, he could not carry on for much longer, chipping a full ball on pads from Ngarava to deep backward square leg.

Muzarabani then cleaned up Leask for 12 with a yorker. MacLeod scored 25 off 26 and was dismissed in the last over as Scotland finished on a highly disappointing total.

Scotland vs Zimbabwe: Who won man of the Match in today's T20 World Cup 2022 Match?

Chatara and Ngarava excelled with the ball for Zimbabwe, claiming two wickets each while also keeping things tight. Ervine led from the front with a gutsy fifty under pressure.

Raza came up with yet another stellar all-round show. He took a very good catch and claimed a key wicket before featuring in a game-changing partnership with his skipper.

For Scotland, opener Munsey contributed a defiant half-century. Davey was impressive with the ball, claiming 2/16.

Raza was named Player of the Match for his all-round effort that went a long way in Zimbabwe sealing their Super 12 spot.

