T20 World Cup 2022 United Arab Emirates vs Netherlands: Who won today's match?

The Netherlands beat the United Arab Emirates by three wickets in match number two of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 in Geelong on Sunday, October 16.

Batting first after winning the toss, the UAE put up a disappointing 111/8 on the board. They fought hard with the ball, taking the game into the last over, but paid the price for not putting enough runs on the board.

Chasing 112, the Netherlands seemed to be cruising at 41/1 in the sixth over. However, Junaid Siddique (3/24) bowled a terrific spell to reduce the batting side to 76/6. A precious seventh-wicket stand of 27 between Tim Pringle (15) and skipper Scott Edwards (16*) eventually sealed the deal in Netherlands’ favor.

Earlier, the Dutch lost opener Vikramjit Singh for 10 in the second over of the chase. The batter went for a slog-sweep against Basil Hameed, but failed to connect and was cleaned up.

Max O'Dowd, however, looked in good touch as he found boundaries with ease in the powerplay. He could not convert his start into a substantial score though. O'Dowd was bowled for 23 off 18 as he looked to go after Siddique.

Bas de Leede began in confident fashion but perished to Karthik Meiyappan for 14, brilliantly caught by UAE skipper Chundangapoyil Rizwan at cover. De Leede uppishly drove a tossed-up delivery and Rizwan judged the low catch very well. The decision went upstairs, but since the soft signal was out, there was not enough evidence to overturn the on-field decision.

The UAE continued to chip away at the wicket as Colin Ackermann (17) top-edged left-arm spinner Aayan Afzal Khan and was caught at deep square leg. Pacer Siddique then claimed two big scalps in the 14th over.

He first trapped Tom Cooper (eight) leg before with an excellent delivery that nipped back in. Roelof van der Merwe was then cleaned up for a second-ball duck. In fact, Siddique could have had three in the over, but UAE skipper Rizwan dropped a simple catch offered by Pringle. The miss was to prove very costly.

Following the reprieve, Pringle and skipper Edwards batted sensibly, rotating the strike without taking too many risks. The crucial stand ended when Zahoor Khan cleaned up Pringle (15) as the batter tried to go for a needless glory shot. With six runs needed off the last over, the Netherlands scampered home with one ball to spare.

Impressive Netherlands restrict UAE to 111/8

The Netherlands came up with an excellent bowling effort to restrict UAE to 111/8 after losing the toss and bowling first.

De Leede (3/19) claimed three wickets in the penultimate over of the innings, while Fred Klaassen finished with excellent figures of 2/13 from his four overs. For UAE, Muhammad Waseem top-scored with 41, but took 47 deliveries for the same.

The UAE got off to a cautious start, reaching 31/0 at the end of the powerplay. Barring Waseem’s two consecutive sixes off Logan van Beek in the fourth over, there was not much intent from the openers.

Van der Merwe struck for the Netherlands immediately after the powerplay, having Chirag Suri caught behind for 12 off 20. The UAE opener attempted to break the shackles by going for a switch-hit, but only ended up giving a catch to the keeper. Van Beek could have dismissed Waseem in the next over. However, deep third man could not hold on to a catch offered by the UAE batter.

UAE reached 57/1 at the halfway stage, but lost Kashif Daud (15) in the 11th over. He played all around a tossed-up delivery from Pringle and was cleaned up. UAE needed Waseem to carry on, but he perished after crossing 40. The set batter looked to pull Klaassen and was caught at deep midwicket.

Zawar Farid was run-out for two after which De Leede claimed three wickets in the 19th over. Vriitya Aravind (18) flicked a slower ball to deep square leg, Basil Hameed (four) lobbed a catch to cover, while UAE skipper Rizwan (one) was cleaned up by a brilliant yorker. Klaassen had Aayan Khan (five) caught at cover as the Netherlands completed a dominating bowling performance.

United Arab Emirates vs Netherlands: Who won man of the Match in today's T20 World Cup 2022 Match?

Netherlands pacer De Leede stood out with figures of 3/19. Klaassen impressed with 2/15, while Pringle had a good all-round match. After registering figures of 1/13, he scored a crucial 15 under pressure.

For UAE, Siddique was the standout performer of the day with his three-fer. His effort gave the team faint hopes of victory.

De Leede was named Player of the Match for his impressive three-wicket haul.

