T20 World Cup 2022: Virat Kohli breaks Sachin Tendulkar’s record during IND vs BAN match

In-form Team India batter Virat Kohli broke a significant Sachin Tendulkar record during the Men in Blue’s T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 match against Bangladesh in Adelaide on Wednesday, November 2. Kohli now holds the record for having scored the most international runs by an Indian in a country outside home.

The 33-year-old scored a sublime 64* off 44 balls in the Group 1 match against Bangladesh, an innings that featured eight fours and a six. Thanks to his knock, Team India posted an impressive 184/6 in their 20 overs after being sent into bat. The Men in Blue went on to win the game by 5 runs (D/L method).

Following his innings on Wednesday, Kohli now has 3350 international runs in Australia across the three formats of the game. The earlier record was held by Tendulkar, who amassed 3300 international runs Down Under.

Kausthub Gudipati @kaustats



3350 - VIRAT KOHLI in AUS

3300 - Sachin Tendulkar in AUS

2686 - Sachin Tendulkar in SL

2645 - Rahul Dravid in ENG

2626 - Sachin Tendulkar in ENG

#T20WorldCup Most international runs by Indians in a country outside home:3350 - VIRAT KOHLI in AUS3300 - Sachin Tendulkar in AUS2686 - Sachin Tendulkar in SL2645 - Rahul Dravid in ENG2626 - Sachin Tendulkar in ENG Most international runs by Indians in a country outside home:3350 - VIRAT KOHLI in AUS3300 - Sachin Tendulkar in AUS2686 - Sachin Tendulkar in SL2645 - Rahul Dravid in ENG2626 - Sachin Tendulkar in ENG#T20WorldCup

Of his 3350 runs in Australia, 1352 have come in 13 Tests at an average of 54.08 with six hundreds. In 29 ODIs, he has smashed 1327 runs at an average of 51.03 with five hundreds. Further, Kohli has 671 runs in 15 T20Is at an average of 83.87 with a best of 90*.

Looking at Tendulkar’s stats in Australia, he amassed 3300 runs in 67 international matches. Tendulkar played 20 Tests in Australia and scored 1809 runs at an average of 53.20, scoring six hundreds. In one-dayers, he scored 1491 runs in 47 matches at an average of 34.67 with one century.

Virat Kohli’s sublime form

Coming back to Kohli, he has been in terrific form in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022. In four matches, he has notched up 220 runs at an average of 220 and a strike rate of 144.73. He has only been dismissed once in the tournament so far.

After beginning the T20 World Cup with an unbeaten 82 against Pakistan, he followed it up with 62* against Netherlands. Kohli was dismissed for 12 against South Africa, but notched up his third half-century of the ongoing tournament on Wednesday.

During the course of his knock, he also became the all-time leading run-getter in the Men’s T20 World Cup, going past Mahela Jayawardene (1016). The senior Team India batter now has 1065 runs from 25 matches at an average of 88.75 and a strike rate of 132.46. He has 13 fifty-plus scores in the competition, which is also a record.

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : 0 votes