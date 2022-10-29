T20 World Cup 2022: [WATCH] “Get, set, go” - Glenn Phillips uses unique method to stay in his crease amid spirit of cricket debate

New Zealand batter Glenn Phillips gave the spirit of cricket debate a fresh twist by demonstrating a new way for the non-striker to stay in his crease until the bowler delivers the ball.

In the last over of New Zealand’s innings against Sri Lanka in the T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 match on Saturday, October 29, Phillips was seen taking a runner-like stance at the non-striker's end. His posture was similar to those of athletes just before the start of the race.

The official Instagram handle of the T20 World Cup shared a video of the Kiwi batter's novel endeavor with the caption:

“Get set, go."

The debate over non-strikers backing up too far has been a hot topic in cricket over the last few weeks. The issue was reignited after Indian women's all-rounder Deepti Sharma ran out England's Charlie Dean for backing up too far during an ODI at Lord’s last month.

Even in the Pakistan-Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2022 encounter, an image of a Pakistan batter wandering well out of his crease at the non-striker’s end before the last ball was bowled went viral.

Aware of the cameras spotting every move of the non-striker, Phillips attempted something different against Sri Lanka to try and gain momentum into his running.

The Kiwi batter was in tremendous form, smashing 104 in only 64 balls as New Zealand posted 167/7, batting first after winning the toss at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Phillips leads New Zealand's recovery after horror start

Phillips played a brilliant knock under pressure against the Sri Lankans to help his team recover from a precarious 15/3.

Kiwi openers Finn Allen and Devon Conway were both bowled for one by Maheesh Theekshana and Dhananjaya de Silva, respectively, New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson was also back in the hut for eight off 13, nicking a delivery outside off stump from Kasun Rajitha.

Phillips, however, struck 10 fours and four sixes in an excellent clean-hitting display to lift New Zealand to a competitive 167/7. The 25-year-old was the dominant partner in a fourth-wicket stand of 84 with comeback man Daryl Mitchell, who contributed 22 off 24 balls.

The right-handed batter reached his century in the penultimate over by pulling a poor delivery from Theekshana to the boundary. He was dismissed in the last over by Lahiru Kumara as he miscued a big hit.

Chasing 168, Sri Lanka collapsed to 65/8 in the 13th over.

