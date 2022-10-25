T20 World Cup 2022: [WATCH] Glenn Maxwell cops a nasty blow as he misses a short ball from Lahiru Kumara

Australian batter Glenn Maxwell took a painful blow around the throat area after he missed a quick short ball from Sri Lankan fast bowler Lahiru Kumara during the T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 match in Perth on Tuesday, October 25.

The Aussies were set to chase 158 in the Group 1 clash and Maxwell was looking in ominous form as he raced to 22 in six balls. However, in the 12th over bowled by Kumara, he faced a barrage of short balls. The first ball struck him on the gloves and the second bounced over leg stump.

The Big Show failed to keep out the third ball of the over - a rising delivery directed straight at his body. He tried to shuffle across and pull the ball, but it was too quick for him and struck him near the throat.

Maxwell was quick to take off his helmet even as skipper Aaron Finch (non-striker) and the Sri Lankan players rushed towards him to check if he was okay.

While the Australian batter gathered himself and took strike again, he did not last long, perhaps shaken by the blow he received from Kumara. His cameo ended on 23 off 12 balls.

Maxwell smacked a slower ball from Chamika Karunaratne straight to deep midwicket. The Big Show’s dismissal left Australia in a spot of bother at 89/3 in the 13th over.

Earlier, Maxwell began his innings in terrific fashion. After smacking a four off Dhananjaya de Silva, he clobbered Wanindu Hasaranga for two sixes and a four in the 10th over of the Australian innings.

Stoinis’ 17-ball fifty powers Australia home after Maxwell’s exit

After Maxwell’s dismissal, all-rounder Marcus Stoinis (59* off 18) came in and raced away to a 17-ball fifty, the fastest by an Aussie in the T20I format. His blazing knock lifted Australia to a crucial seven-wicket victory.

After warming up with two fours off Sri Lankan skipper Dasun Shanaka in the 14th over, he clubbed Hasaranga for 6,4,6 in the next over. He then slammed three sixes off Maheesh Theekshana in the 16th over, the third of which brought up his half-century.

Thanks to Stoinis’ heroics, Australia cruised to victory in 16.3 overs as skipper Aaron Finch returned unbeaten on 31 off 42 balls.

