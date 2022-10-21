T20 World Cup 2022: [WATCH] “Jhukega nahi Australia” - David Warner tests his Hindi-speaking skills 

Veteran Australian opener David Warner’s love for India is no secret. Giving the latest proof of the same, he has been heard trying his hand at Hindi in an ICC video. He said "Australia will now bow" in Hindi (Jhukega nahi Australia) with a rather cute Australian accent.

The Aussies are the defending champions in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022, which is currently underway in Australia. They will kick-off their Super 12 campaign in the tournament by taking on Trans-Tasman rivals New Zealand at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Saturday, October 22.

On Friday, the official Instagram handle of ICC shared a fun clip of Warner saying “Jhukega nahi Australia”. He also added:

“Thoda thoda Hindi main seekha” (I have learnt a little bit of Hindi).

The ICC uploaded the video with the caption:

“How's David Warner's Hindi? #Cricket #cricketreels #T20WorldCup.”

Fans were quite impressed with the Australian left-hander’s attempt at speaking Hindi. There were some interesting comments posted on the video. One of them read:

“David is not meant to be Australian.”

Another fan wrote:

“David Bhai India me aake flim karlo full Paisa vasool ayega.” (Do a film in India. You will make good money.)

One comment went as follows:

“Bhai ye adha Indian Hi hai kuch b bolo…… Aur Indian me b Sauth Indian. Superb Warner Sir.” (He is half Indian and even in that South Indian.)

Having been part of the IPL for almost every edition, Warner has fallen in love with Indian culture. He regularly shares reels on social media in which he swaps faces with India’s acting superstars, especially those from the South.

“I'll look to try and get to the 2024 World Cup” - David Warner on future plans

While the Aussie opener has been in great touch in recent months, he will turn 36 next week. As such, questions about his future will start cropping up sooner rather than later.

Speaking to The Sydney Morning Herald, the southpaw opened up on what’s in his mind regarding the remainder of the career. He revealed:

"I'll keep playing T20s. I'll look to try and get to the 2024 World Cup. And I've got my goal set on playing next year in the 50-over World Cup (in India).”

On playing the traditional format of the game, he added:

"So for now we'll see how much Test cricket I've got left in me after this summer coming up and winter away. From there that will make up my mind whether I'll continue to play Test cricket and all three forms."

Warner was the Player of the Tournament as Australia lifted their maiden T20 World Cup title in the UAE last year. He scored 289 runs in seven matches at an average of 48.16 and a strike rate of 146.70.

