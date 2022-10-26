T20 World Cup 2022: [WATCH] Lorcan Tucker gets run-out in unlucky manner during England vs Ireland clash

Ireland batter Lorcan Tucker was run-out in very unlucky fashion during his team’s T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 clash against England at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Wednesday, October 26.

England won the toss and opted to bowl first in the game. Ireland lost Paul Stirling for 14 to Mark Wood, after which skipper Andrew Balbirnie (62 off 47) and Lorcan Tucker (34 off 27) added 82 runs for the second wicket.

Ireland were well-placed at 103/1 in the 12th over when Tucker got run-out at the non-striker’s end. Balbirnie drove a tossed-up delivery from England leg-spinner Adil Rashid back to the bowler.

Rashid dived to his right to try and stop the ball. Instead, the ball hit his finger-tips and went on to dislodge the stumps. Tucker was backing up and was well out of his crease when the ball struck the stumps. His knock came off 27 balls and featured three fours apart from a six.

Ireland lose their way after Tucker’s dismissal

Following the unlucky exit of Tucker, Ireland’s innings fell apart. Harry Tector was dismissed for a duck as he nicked a pacy delivery from Wood. Balbirnie (62) and George Dockrell (0) then fell off consecutive deliveries to Liam Livingstone. The Ireland captain holed out to deep square leg, while Dockrell was undone by an offbreak yorker.

Wood had his third when Curtis Campher (17) was caught down the leg side off a bouncer. Livingstone also claimed his third wicket when Mark Adair (4) slog-swept one to deep midwicket.

Ireland were 8 down for 152 in the penultimate over when Sam Curran yorked Barry McCarthy (3). The left-arm seamer also cleaned up Fionn Hand for 1. Ireland’s innings ended on 157 when Josh Little was caught behind for a duck off Ben Stokes.

The game against England is crucial for Ireland in the wake of their nine-wicket hammering at the hands of Sri Lanka in their opening Super 12 match. England, on the other hand, defeated Afghanistan by five wickets in their previous match.

England vs Ireland playing XIs

England: Jos Buttler (c &wk), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Lorcan Tucker (w), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Fionn Hand, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : Who should be given a spot in India's Playing XI for #IndVsNed? Deepak Hooda Rishabh Pant Yuzvendra Chahal No change 4 votes