T20 World Cup 2022: [WATCH] Mohammed Shami gives bowling tips to Shaheen Afridi

Veteran Team India pacer Mohammed Shami was seen giving bowling tips to Pakistan’s left-arm fast bowler Shaheen Afridi during the teams' practice sessions.

The arch-rivals will begin their T20 World Cup 2022 campaign against each other at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on October 23.

The Men in Blue beat hosts Australia by six runs in a practice game in Brisbane on Monday, October 17. Pakistan, on the other hand, went down to England by six wickets at the same venue.

Meanwhile, the ICC shared a video of players from different nations taking part in the T20 World Cup interacting in the midst of their warm-up sessions. Shami was seen giving some bowling tips to Afridi, while Aussie leg-spinner Adam Zampa also had a friendly exchange with one of the Pakistan bowlers.

ICC’s official Instagram handle shared the video with the caption:

"Just a friendly exchange of bowling tips 😊."

The warmth between the Indian and Pakistani players grabbed plenty of eyeballs during the Asia Cup as well, which was held in the UAE.

India’s last warm-up encounter ahead of the Super 12 round of the T20 World Cup 2022 will be against New Zealand on Wednesday, October 19, while Pakistan will face Afghanistan on the same day.

Mohammed Shami starred in India’s win over Australia

Shami, who has joined the main Indian squad as a replacement for Jasprit Bumrah, played a stellar role in India’s close win over Australia in Monday’s practice match.

With 11 runs needed, Indian captain Rohit Sharma decided to give the last over to the pacer, who hasn’t played a T20I since the T20 World Cup last year.

Shami repaid the captain’s faith by claiming three wickets and bowling the Men in Blue to a thrilling win. He first dismissed Pat Cummins, who was brilliantly caught at long-on by Virat Kohli. The fast bowler then cleaned up Josh Inglis and Kane Richardson as Australia were bowled out for 180 while chasing 187.

Speaking about the decision to give the last over to Shami, Rohit said after the game:

“He (Shami) is coming back after a long time, so we wanted to give him an over. Wanted to give him a challenge and let him bowl the final over, and you saw what he did.”

The 32-year-old pacer missed the home series against Australia and South Africa after testing positive for COVID-19. He was named as a standby in India’s original T20 World Cup squad, but was drafted into the main team following Bumrah’s injury.

