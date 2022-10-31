T20 World Cup 2022: [Watch] Yuzvendra Chahal leaves fans in splits with his hilarious gesture towards umpires during India's clash against South Africa

Though Yuzvendra Chahal wasn't included in India's playing XI for their T20 World Cup 2022 clash against South Africa on Sunday, October 30, he still managed to attract the attention of fans during the drinks break.

Chahal was spotted carrying drinks on multiple occasions during the contest. On One such time when he was on the field, Chahal was spotted having some fun with the on-field umpires. The player was captured jokingly kicking and punching the air towards the officials.

The incident took place during India's innings. A clip of the same was shared by a Twitter user and has since gone viral on social media.

Notably, Yuzvendra Chahal is set to play a single match at the ongoing showpiece event. The Indian think tank went ahead with Ravichanran Ashwin as their primary spinner in the side's first three fixtures.

The Men in Blue started off their campaign with back-to-back victories over Pakistan and the Netherlands. However, they were handed their maiden loss by South Africa in their third outing.

South Africa secure five-wicket win over India at T20 World Cup 2022

The Rohit Sharma-led side locked horns with South Africa at the Perth Stadium in the 30th match of the T20 World Cup 2022. India won the toss and elected to bat first in the encounter.

The Indian batters struggled to get going against the Proteas pacers on a seam-friendly bowling attack. While most of the Men in Blue batters failed to make a significant impact, Suryakumar Kumar Yadav continued his stellar form, emerging as the lone warrior.

The 32-year-old mustered 68 runs off 40 balls, helping his side register a respectable total of 133. Apart from Yadav, Rohit Sharma (15) and Virat Kohli (12) were the only two other batters to cross the double-digit mark.

For South Africa, Lungi Ngidi was the pick of the bowlers, bagging four scalps while conceding 29 runs from his full quota of four overs. Left-arm fast bowler Wayne Parnell also chipped in with three wickets, while Anrich Nortje had a solitary dismissal to his name.

BCCI @BCCI



We will look to bounce back in our next game of the



Scorecard bit.ly/INDVSA-T20WC



#INDvSA #TeamIndia fought hard but it was South Africa who won the match.We will look to bounce back in our next game of the #T20WorldCup Scorecard #TeamIndia fought hard but it was South Africa who won the match. We will look to bounce back in our next game of the #T20WorldCup . 👍 👍Scorecard ▶️ bit.ly/INDVSA-T20WC #INDvSA https://t.co/Q6NGoZokuE

South Africa's run chase started on a shaky note with Arshdeep Singh dismissing Quinton de Kock and Rilee Rossouw early. However, Aiden Markram (52) and David Miller (59*) struck fine half centuries to guide their team to a crucial five-wicket win in the Group 2 fixture.

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : 0 votes