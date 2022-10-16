T20 World Cup: Players who test COVID-19 positive will be allowed to play

In a massive relief to all the teams participating in the T20 World Cup, the players who test COVID-19 will be allowed to play matches during the marquee tournament in Australia.

Ahead of the T20 World Cup warmup matches, the Australian Federal Government’s mandatory isolation required for COVID-19-positive patients ended.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has said that there will be no mandatory testing and no isolation period is required if any player contracts COVID-19. The onus will be on the team's doctors to assess if players should be allowed to play if they test positive for COVID-19.

The development comes after Australian women cricketer Tahlia McGrath was allowed to play the Commonwealth Games gold medal match against India Women despite testing positive for COVID-19. She wore a mask off the field and isolated herself from her teammates during the game. The all-rounder was then also allowed to take part in the victory celebrations.

“It’s a totally different dynamic” – Pat Cummins as T20 World Cup COVID-19 rules relaxed

Australian Test captain Pat Cummins, who is part of the defending champions' squad for the T20 World Cup, has come out in favor of the new rule.

Ahead of the warmup fixture against India in Brisbane on Monday (October 17), he told cricket.com.au:

“It’s a totally different dynamic. The team went out for dinner last night and we actually were chatting about it, ‘this is the first time we’ve done this for about three years.

He continued:

“It’s great fun. It’s one of the main things we all love about playing for your country – you get to go and see new places and experience different things.”

It's worth mentioning that Cummins missed the second fixture of the 2021-22 Ashes Test in Adelaide due to COVID-19.

Australia will begin their Super 12 campaign in the T20 World Cup against trans-tasman rivals New Zealand in Sydney on Saturday (October 22).

Australia squad: Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Aaron Finch (c), Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner and Adam Zampa.

