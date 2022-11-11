Former Indian cricketer Farokh Engineer feels Rohit Sharma’s captaincy is taking a toll on his batting performance after India lost to England in their T20 World Cup semi-final vs England in Adelaide on Thursday (November 10).

The statement comes after Rohit departed for 27 off 28 balls against England in the T20 World Cup knockout tie.

Rohit Sharma failed to deliver in critical matches for India throughout the tournament. He registered scores of four, 15, and 27 versus Pakistan, South Africa, and England, respectively. His only half-century came against the Netherlands.

Rohit Sharma in the T20 World Cup 2022 – 116 runs in six matches

ESPNcricinfo @ESPNcricinfo

Innings: 6

Runs: 116

Average: 19.33

SR: 106.42

In his Khaleej Times column, Farokh Engineer wrote:

“I don't know, but Rohit's captaincy is clearly affecting his batting performances. He just had one half-century in the entire tournament.”

He added:

“Rohit's captaincy and his performance will definitely be under scrutiny now.”

Since taking over the leadership role in the T20Is, Rohit has scored 656 runs in 29 matches with only three fifties at a below-par average of 24.29.

“India were arrogant and complacent” – Farokh Engineer blasts Team India after 10-wicket loss against England in T20 World Cup semi-final

Farokh also blasted the Men in Blue for their lackluster performance as England beat India by 10 wickets.

“India were arrogant and complacent, which resulted in their lackluster performance against England. A lot of questions will be asked after the dismal performance. Those questions will be mainly on team selection."

He also questioned why the Indian team management overlooked Yuzvendra Chahal for Ravichandran Ashwin.

“I have been saying time and again that to be at the top, there has to be a top-class leg-spinner. India do have a couple of top-class leg spinners in Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravi Bishnoi. I fail to understand why neither of them was given the opportunity.”

He added:

“Maybe, they wanted to strengthen the batting by playing Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel. But my point is, if your top six batters can't get you runs, Ashwin can't be your savior either with the bat.”

Chahal did not play a game in the T20 World Cup despite picking up 21 wickets in 19 T20Is at an economy of 7.6 this year.

The Men in Blue will next be in action in New Zealand in a white-ball series. They are scheduled to play three T20Is and as many ODIs, starting in Wellington on Friday (November 18). Several senior players, including Kohli and Rohit, have been rested.

