Dale Steyn has warned Rohit Sharma and Co. of speedsters Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje ahead of their upcoming fixture against the Proteas at the T20 World Cup in Perth on Sunday (October 30). He feels that the two speedsters in tandem can trouble any opposition in Australian conditions, which aids pace and bounce, throughout the tournament.

In a recent interview, Steyn said:

"Rabada is the leader of the South African attack. I'm hoping South Africa can go on and win this World Cup and him doubling up with Anrich Nortje as my other fast bowler from South Africa. I think the two of them in combination are just fantastic.”

The veteran even believes that both star pacers could go on to help the Proteas win their maiden World Cup trophy.

He added:

"They've got great pace, good skill, especially in Australia. Rabada seems to up a level whenever he gets to Australia, so I'm looking for that competitive streak to come out of him, and the two of them can go on and help South Africa to win this World Cup."

Nortje looked deadly in South Africa’s last match against Bangladesh at the T20 World Cup, where he finished with figures of 4/10 in 3.3 overs. He also took a wicket against Zimbabwe in their opening match.

Meanwhile, Rabada also picked up a wicket against Bangladesh but ended wicketless against Zimbabwe.

Interestingly, Rabada and Nortje picked up only one and three wickets in two appearances during the recently concluded T20I series in India.

“India should strengthen their batting” – Sunil Gavaskar ahead of India vs South Africa in T20 World Cup

Former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar reckons India should play an extra batter to counter the threat of South African bowlers in ideal bowling conditions in Perth. He feels all-rounder Deepak Hooda could be included in India's playing XI.

Speaking to India Today, the cricketer-turned-commentator said:

“I believe India should strengthen their batting. They should play one more batter. There is some bounce (in Perth), our batters might face some problems during the powerplay overs.

He added:

“I will pick Deepak Hooda because he can also bowl a couple of overs, if required. He can be your sixth bowler.”

Rohit Sharma and Co. will hope to continue their winning momentum by defeating South Africa and registering a hat-trick of victories at the T20 World Cup. A win would allow India to top their group ahead of the knockout stages.

The Men in Blue will hope to finally end their nine-year drought of not being able to win an ICC trophy by lifting their second T20 World Cup trophy.

