T20 World Cup: [WATCH] Dinesh Karthik looks in ominous touch in the nets ahead of clash against Netherlands

Riding on Virat Kohli's masterclass, Team India began their T20 World Cup campaign with a nerve-wracking victory against arch-rivals Pakistan. Dinesh Karthik, India’s first-choice wicket-keeper for the marquee event, was run-out on the penultimate delivery of the match.

However, Ravichandran Ashwin showed great presence of mind to take India home on the final delivery. Ahead of India’s second encounter against the Netherlands on Thursday, Karthik was seen middling the ball brilliantly in the nets.

In a video shared by the ICC on their Instagram handle, DK brought out his full repertoire of shots and was seen milking most of them.

“That sound of Dinesh Karthik’s bat,” ICC captioned the video.

Ever since his heroics in the IPL, Karthik has emerged as India’s designated finisher in the shortest format. At the age of 37, he has rediscovered himself and will play an important role if India wants to go deep in the T20 World Cup.

Karthik is yet to play a defining role for India since his return but the team management has persisted with him ahead of a more flamboyant Rishabh Pant in T20 World Cup.

Not many can completely remodel their game on the basis of a particular role, but Karthik's hard work and dedication towards achieving a goal has been nothing short of phenomenal.

He might not have the brute power of MS Dhoni but Karthik likes creating different angles and improvising, especially against pace. He uses the depth of the crease to perfection and will look to make a significant impact whenever he gets a chance in crunch situations in the ongoing T20 World Cup.

A memorable victory against Pakistan

A victory against Pakistan would be a huge confidence booster for India ahead of their remaining group stage clashes. Chasing a tricky 160 in a seam-friendly MCG wicket, India were reduced to 31/4 before a masterful partnership between Kohli and Hardik Pandya brought them back into the game.

However, the situation almost got out of hand in the penultimate over bowled by Haris Rauf. With the equation down to 28 off 8, Kohli smashed two incredible sixes to tilt the scales in favor of India. The Men in Blue sealed the game on the last delivery of the dramatic final over.

