Team India’s squads for T20Is against Australia and South Africa announced; Mohammed Shami makes a comeback

The selectors, on Monday (September 12), announced Team India’s squads for the T20I series against Australia and South Africa at home. Mohammed Shami has made a comeback to the T20I squad for the first time since the T20 World Cup in the UAE last year.

Australia will play three T20Is in India from September 20 to 25. The matches will be played in Mohali, Nagpur and Hyderabad. The Proteas will then feature in a three-game T20I series from September 28 to October 4. The games will be played in Thiruvananthapuram, Guwahati and Indore.

Rohit Sharma will lead both teams, which are pretty much the same as the Team India squad for T20 World Cup 2022 that was announced simultaneously. While Shami features in the main squads for T20Is against Australia and South Africa, he has been named as one of the four standby players for the T20 World Cup.

Left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh won’t be part of the T20Is against Australia, but has been named in the squad for the series versus South Africa. Similarly, all-rounder Hardik Pandya and veteran pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar have been picked for the matches against Australia, but not for the T20Is against South Africa.

Explaining the selection, a BCCI note read:

“Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh and Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be reporting to the NCA for conditioning-related work during the course of the home series against Australia and South Africa.”

After the T20Is, South Africa will also play three one-dayers against the Men in Blue from October 6 to 11. However, players chosen from the T20 World Cup are unlikely to feature in this series as the ICC event in Australia begins on October 16.

Team India’s squad for Australia T20Is

Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah.

Team India’s squad for South Africa T20Is

Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah.

Team India’s squad for T20 World Cup 2022

Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.

Standby players: Mohammed Shami, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Deepak Chahar.

