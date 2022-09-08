Create

"Virat Kohli dancing again! What a lovely sight" - AB de Villiers leads the party as Virat Kohli scores his 71st international century

Virat Kohli puts an end to his century drought on Thursday.
Ankush Das
Ankush Das
SENIOR ANALYST
Sep 08, 2022

Virat Kohli roared back in style to end his century drought in India's final Super 4 clash against Afghanistan in the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 on Thursday, September 8, in Dubai.

Kohli, who last scored an international century way back in 2019, showed glimpses of returning to form in the continental tournament. Barring the game against Sri Lanka, the right-handed batter played some decent knocks, including a couple of fifties.

It all culminated on Thursday as the ace batter walked out to open the innings alongside stand-in skipper KL Rahul in the absence of Rohit Sharma. Kohli took some time to settle in. But once he got his eyes in, there was no stopping him as he notched up his maiden T20I century.

The former Indian captain played some delightful shots all around the park to bring up his 71st international hundred, ending an almost three-year wait. Riding on his batting masterclass, India accumulated 78 runs in the last five overs to post a staggering total of 212/2 in their 20 overs.

Kohli remained unbeaten on 122 off 61 deliveries, with his knock studded with 12 boundaries and six maximums. This is also his highest score in the shortest format, leapfrogging his 113-run knock against Punjab Kings (PBKS), while playing for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2016.

Meanwhile, fans went mad on social media as they eagerly awaited for this day to come. Many breathed a sigh of relief as Kohli peaked at the right time with one month to go for the T20 World Cup in Australia.

Here are some of the reactions:

@imVkohli dancing again! What a lovely sight
The sheer happiness on Virat Kohli's face - this is such a fantastic moment. This man deserves this century. https://t.co/4Orx6M3jj7
so finally wait is over great 💯 by king kohli
71! Maybe a new beginning?
Nothing can buy this respect.. this is what a cricker plays for. A brilliant hundred @imVkohli. We Hope we don’t have to wait so long for your 72nd century. #IndvsAFG https://t.co/p65KDdOtKo
It just seemed as if he was in a great space throughout the Asia cup. The 💯 came finally #ViratKohli𓃵 #AsiaCup2022
Star Sports’s mid show, post show, tomorrow’s show, this month’s show, this years show, next years show is fully sorted. Highlights of highlights. The King is back 👑
Virat Kohli scores 71st CenturyIndians right now: https://t.co/3JefQoR6aW
Virat Kohli to the cricket world today #INDvAFG #AsiaCup https://t.co/JHYQ6NGlzb
The wait is over, Virat Kohli completed his 71st International hundred. https://t.co/hPRmxu7fxE
This is definitely the maddest script of a Kohli ton, mad lad. Never write him off 😂
Who would have thought Virat Kohli's 71st century will come in T20I. God writes the best script for great players.
This is the funniest four hours I have ever spent on Twitter. Thank you Queen Elizabeth. Thank you Virat Kohli.
KOHLI MERI JAAN WHAT A 100 MY LOVE SHAG ME ALREADY 🥵😭😭
The 71st!!!!!!!!!!! Shaking. Omg omg
WOAHHH KIND KOHLI! FINALLY THE 71ST. 👏👏🙌🙌🙌
My goodness! Finally! The smile says it all! This man is pure gold! #VIRATKOHLI #IndvAfg
In a format he's never scored a ton in for India, he breaks his 3-year century duck. King Kohli is well and truly back! What a knock! Also shuts up everyone who questioned him for taking a break
Still shaking. Still seems a dream!!! He was over, we never ever stopped believingLegend. Legend. Legendddddd
When I spoke to him yesterday I knew something was brewing💪Well played my friend
The thing which we waited for 2 and half years..i can't control my tears never shed my tear for anything but this 😭💙 @imVkohli#ViratKohli𓃵#GOAT𓃵 #INDVSAFG https://t.co/pS0JX97ibu
He Did it 'Cause he deserved it..His Dedication is Unreal,His Aura is unreal,His game is unreal,He Is unreal👑❤️King Is Back🤌 #ViratKohli𓃵 #GOAT𓃵 #Kohli https://t.co/D4jAlwYubT
There it is! ❤️😍😍 *1019days* 😍😍1st T20 international 💯The wait for #71 is over as Virat Kohli has amassed a magnificent centuryJourney from #70 to #71 was long and painful for fans but King is back to his best#GOAT𓃵 #ViratKohli𓃵 #KingKohli https://t.co/lJWDyeqkcy
This has made my whole week I do not care if I fail my exam tomorrow
You're a bloody sadist if you don't celebrate Kohli's 71st... That many emotions in this ton.
Class is permanent.#ViratKohli
This century compensates for going out of #AsiaCup2022 and more #indvsafghanistan #INDvsAFG

"I want to specially dedicate this hundred to her and our daughter Vamika" - Virat Kohli

Kohli, who had a broad smile on his face, looked a lot relieved after reaching the three-figure mark. He has been through a lot during this period, with many urging the team management to drop him from the T20I side.

The talismanic run-scorer, who answered his critics in style, thanked his wife Anushka Sharma for standing by his side through thick and thin. He dedicated the knock to his wife and daughter. Speaking at the mid-innings break, he said:

"There was a lot of stuff going around. You can see all that is happening because of how one person has stood by me through thick and thin and that is Anushka. I want to specially dedicate this hundred to her and our daughter Vamika.
"When you have someone next to you, putting things into right perspective, like Anushka has been by my side, it teaches you a lot of things."

At the time of writing, Afghanistan were nine for four within three overs, with Bhuvneshwar Kumar picking up all the wickets with the new ball.

Also Read: Asia Cup 2022: [Watch] Virat Kohli's emotional celebration after reaching 71st century

