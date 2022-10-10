[WATCH] “Shot Surya” - Crowd applauds Suryakumar Yadav as he reaches his half-century in T20 World Cup 2022 warm-up match 

Suryakumar Yadav continued his amazing run with the bat in Team India’s first T20 World Cup 2022 warm-up match against Western Australia XI at the WACA Cricket Ground in Perth on Monday, October 10. He scored a brisk 52 off 35 balls as India posted 158 for six in their 20 overs after winning the toss and batting first.

Suryakumar has been in brilliant form in international cricket over the past few months. He has smashed three fifties in consecutive matches in his last five T20Is.

On Monday as well, he looked in great touch as he clubbed three fours and as many sixes in his impressive half-century. As SKY reached his fifty with an aggressive stroke, Indian fans in Perth were heard shouting, “Shot Surya”.

As the crowd applauded Suryakumar’s knock, he acknowledged the cheers by raising his bat, even though it was just a practice game.

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns The moment Suryakumar Yadav completed his fifty in the Warm-up match. The moment Suryakumar Yadav completed his fifty in the Warm-up match. https://t.co/Gwb9GPc6pE

Batting first, India lost skipper Rohit Sharma for three, while Deepak Hooda contributed a quick-fire 22. Rishabh Pant registered another failure as he was dismissed for nine off 17.

All-rounder Hardik Pandya chipped in with 27, while keeper-batter Dinesh Karthik was unbeaten on 19.

“Few butterflies and a lot of excitement” - Suryakumar Yadav on first visit to Australia

While Suryakumar has played quite a few brilliant knocks for India in white-ball formats, the upcoming T20 World Cup will be his first experience of playing international cricket in Australia.

Sharing his thoughts on the challenge, the 32-year-old told bcci.tv on Sunday:

"I was really looking forward to come here and attend the first practice session. Just to get on to the ground, have a walk, have a run and feel how it's like here. The first net session was really amazing.

"Obviously there were few butterflies and a lot of excitement, but at the same time you also have to see how you put yourself in that atmosphere and how you peak at the right time. Yes, there's excitement but it's also important to follow the processes and routines. I just wanted to see what the pace of the wicket [is] and bounce, so I'm starting a little slow.”

BCCI @BCCI #TeamIndia batter @surya_14kumar had his first nets session in Australia. 🗣️Hear in to what he has to say on the conditions down under and preparations going into the @T20WorldCup #TeamIndia batter @surya_14kumar had his first nets session in Australia. 🗣️Hear in to what he has to say on the conditions down under and preparations going into the @T20WorldCup https://t.co/HaI6hjVNsu

The Mumbai batter has played 34 T20Is for India, scoring 1045 runs at an average of 38.70 and an exceptional strike rate of 176.81.

Poll : 0 votes