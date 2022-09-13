[Watch] Shreyas Iyer trains hard after being left out of India's T20 World Cup squad

Team India batter Shreyas Iyer recently shared a video of himself batting in the nets of an indoor facility after being left out of India's T20 World Cup squad. On Monday, September 12, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced its 15-member squad for the mega T20 event, which starts in Australia next month.

Iyer was not picked for India's T20 World Cup squad. Previously, the right-handed batter was also left out of the Asia Cup 2022 squad after his struggles against short-pitch deliveries were out in the open. With the T20 World Cup scheduled to take place on bouncy Australian wickets, the Mumbai-born batter was not picked in the squad.

A day after the Indian squad for the marquee ICC event was announced, Iyer shared a short clip of him batting in the nets. The Kolkata Knight Riders skipper looked in decent touch, hitting the ball from the middle of the bat, while also displaying a wide array of shots.

Watch the clip below:

Iyer has so far scored 1029 runs, including seven fifties, in 42 T20I innings at an average of 33.19 and a strike rate of 136.65.

Shreyas Iyer named in reserves for T20 World Cup

Although he was not named in the main squad, Iyer was included in the four-member reserve list alongside Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Shami, and Ravi Bishnoi.

Iyer was also not picked for the upcoming home T20I series' against Australia and South Africa. India will play three T20Is against the Aussies, starting September 20, followed by another three-match T20I series against South Africa, which gets underway on September 28.

He was last seen in action during the T20I series against the West Indies. He had a decent campaign, scoring 98 runs, including one half-century, in four games.

India's T20 World Cup squad

Squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, and Arshdeep Singh.

Standby players - Mohammed Shami, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, and Deepak Chahar.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Samya Majumdar