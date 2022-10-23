Who won yesterday's match: ENG vs AFG T20 World Cup 2022 Match 14

England beat Afghanistan by five wickets in yesterday’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 match in Perth. In a low-scoring encounter, England pacer Sam Curran claimed 5/10 as Afghanistan were cleaned up for 112 in 19.4 overs.

The Englishmen did not have it easy in the chase, though. Afghanistan's bowlers kept striking at regular intervals to keep their team’s faint hopes alive. England, however, sneaked home in 18.1 overs.

Bowling first after winning the toss, the pacers got the Englishmen off to an impressive start as Rahmanullah Gurbaz (10) nicked Mark Wood behind the wickets. Hazratullah Zazai (7off 14) then fell to Ben Stokes while attempting to break free.

The story of England’s performance was about Curran’s memorable five-fer and some stupendous fielding efforts. Curran’s first victim was Ibrahim Zadran (32), who offered a simple catch. The left-arm seamer returned at the death to dismiss Azmatullah Omarzai (8) and Rashid Khan (0) off consecutive deliveries.

The 24-year-old became the first male England bowler to claim a T20I five-fer when he sent back Usman Ghani (30) and Fazalhaq Farooqi (0) in the last over of Afghanistan’s innings.

Speaking of England’s fielding, Liam Livingstone took a blinder in the deep to send back Zazai. Adil Rashid took a great running catch to end Najibullah Zadran’s stay for 13, while England captain Jos Buttler leapt to his left to complete a one-handed catch and send his opposite number Mohammad Nabi (3) on his way.

England were not comfortable in the chase despite the target being a pretty small one. Buttler perished for 18, flicking Farooqi to deep square leg. Alex Hales could not make use of an early life and was dismissed by Fareed Ahmad for 19.

Nabi then bowled Stokes (2) and came up with a sensational catch at cover to end Dawid Malan’s (18) stay at the crease. Livingstone’s 29* off 21 ensured the T20 World Cup 2022 did not see another upset.

Who won Man of the Match in ENG vs AFG T20 World Cup 2022 match?

Curran was outstanding for England. His five-fer made sure his team had an easy target to chase. It’s another matter that the batters made heavy weather of it. Afghanistan were 62/2 at one point, but ended up losing 8 for 50. Stokes (2/19) and Wood (2/23) also came up with good contributions.

For Afghanistan, Ibrahim and Ghani contributed defiant 30s. Rashid (1/17) was the team’s most economical bowler once again.

Curran was the straightforward choice for Player of the Match for his game-changing spell.

