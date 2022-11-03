Who won yesterday's match: IND vs BAN T20 World Cup 2022 Match 35

India beat Bangladesh by 5 runs (D/L method) in yesterday’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 match at the Adelaide Oval. Sent into bat after losing the toss, the Men in Blue came up with an impressive effort with the willow to post 184/6. After rain intervened, Bangladesh’s target was revised to 151 in 16 overs. They fought hard, but ended up just short, finishing on 145/6.

The Men in Blue did not get off to a great start with the bat. Skipper Rohit Sharma’s poor run continued as he fell for 2, giving a catch to backward point while attempting to upper-cut Hasan Mahmud. KL Rahul, however, found some much-needed form. He scored a sparkling 50 off 32, with the aid of three fours and four sixes.

Rahul and the in-form Virat Kohli (64* off 44) added 67 for the second wicket to lay the foundation for India’s total. The partnership was broken when Rahul top-edged a delivery on leg from Shakib Al Hasan. Suryakumar Yadav, the new No.1 in T20Is, did not waste any time and smashed 30 in 16 balls, slapping four fours. His blazing cameo innings ended when he was smartly knocked over by Shakib with a slow, straight delivery.

Hardik Pandya (5) came and went and there was no finishing act from Dinesh Karthik (7) as well, who was run-out following a horrendous mix-up with Kohli. The latter anchored the innings while also finding the boundaries. He struck eight fours and a six in his unbeaten knock. Kohli received a helping hand from Ravichandran Ashwin (13* off 6), who clubbed a six and a four in the end.

Bangladesh’s innings took off at rapid speed as Litton Das went berserk in the powerplay. The chasing side seemed well placed to stun India at 66/0 after seven overs. The rain gods then intervened out of nowhere and brought the Men in Blue back into the contest.

Chasing a revised target of 151, Bangladesh lost Das immediately after the break for 60 off 27 balls. He was run-out by a brilliant direct hit from Rahul. Das’ scintillating knock featured seven fours and three sixes. However, his dismissal proved to be the turning point in the game.

Arshdeep Singh and Pandya claimed two wickets each as Bangladesh slumped to 108/6. Nurul Hasan (25* off 14) kept fighting till the last ball. Arshdeep was given the responsibility of bowling the final over, with Bangladesh needing 20. The left-arm seamer conceded a six and four, but held his nerve yet again to ensure victory for India.

Who won Man of the Match in IND vs BAN T20 World Cup 2022 match?

Rahul’s quick-fire fifty gave the Men in Blue early momentum after Rohit’s departure. He also effected the key run-out of Das. Kohli consolidated the innings once again, and batted till the end to take the team to a highly competitive total. SKY’s cameo too deserves a mention.

With the ball in hand, Arshdeep and Pandya were highly impressive. Their key wickets put Bangladesh on the backfoot in the chase.

For Bangladesh, Mahmud claimed 3/47, while Shakib chipped in with 2/33. Taskin Ahmed was wicketless, but gave away only 15 runs in four overs. Das was spectacular in the chase, making a mockery of India’s bowlers in the powerplay.

Kohli was named Player of the Match for his sublime half-century, his third unbeaten fifty-plus score in the ongoing T20 World Cup.

