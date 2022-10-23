Who won yesterday's match: NZ vs AUS T20 World Cup 2022 Match 13

New Zealand beat Australia by 89 runs in yesterday’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 match at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). The match between the Trans-Tasman rivals marked the beginning of the Super 12 round of the competition.

There were high hopes from the clash, which was a rematch of last year’s T20 World Cup final in the UAE. However, the tussle turned out to be disappointingly one-sided. New Zealand put up 200/3 batting first and then bundled out Australia for 111 in 17.1 overs.

Defending champions Australia won the toss and opted to bowl first. The move did not pay dividends as the Kiwis were off to a flying start courtesy of Finn Allen. The 23-year-old, preferred over veteran Martin Guptill, took on the Aussie bowling from the word 'go' and clubbed 42 in only 16 balls, a knock featuring five fours and three sixes.

Allen was looking good for a blazing half-century before he was bowled by Josh Hazlewood. Following Allen’s departure, his senior opening partner Devon Conway took over and batted through the innings. The left-hander smashed an unbeaten 92 off 58 balls, a wonderful innings comprising seven fours and two sixes.

While Conway was on fire, New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson failed to impress. He scored a run-a-ball 23 and was trapped leg-before by leg-spinner Adam Zampa following an unsuccessful attempt at a reverse-sweep.

Glenn Phillips also fell cheaply, giving a return catch to Hazlewood. However, James Neesham came in and struck two sixes in his 13-ball 26* as New Zealand’s total touched 200.

After the batters did their job, the Kiwi bowlers also came up with an excellent showing. They had some luck as well early on. Aussie opener David Warner (5) inside-edged a delivery from Tim Southee onto his thigh pad. The ball then went on to hit the stumps. Australian captain Aaron Finch (13) and Mitchell Marsh (16) both fell cheaply trying to take on Mitchell Santner and Southee respectively.

Marcus Stoinis (7) and Tim David (11) were sent back by left-arm spinner Santner as Australia crumbled to 68/5 in the 11th over. Glenn Maxwell top-scored for the hosts with 28, which ensured the chasing side at least got close to three figures. The Big Show’s stay ended when he attempted another of his reverse-sweeps and was bowled by Ish Sodhi.

Trent Boult helped himself to a couple of scalps at the end before Southee returned to dismiss Pat Cummins (21) and bowl the Kiwis to a famous win - their first international triumph over Australia in Australia since 2011.

Who won Man of the Match in NZ vs AUS T20 World Cup 2022 match?

There were some terrific performances from the New Zealanders in Saturday’s T20 World Cup 2022 match against Australia. Allen’s stay at the crease lasted only 16 balls, but he made a brutal impact with his audacious hitting.

BLACKCAPS @BLACKCAPS Setting the tone at the top! Join Devon Conway for a korero with his opening partner @FinnAllen32 after play at the SCG. #T20WorldCup Setting the tone at the top! Join Devon Conway for a korero with his opening partner @FinnAllen32 after play at the SCG. #T20WorldCup https://t.co/y1RHlMAhwl

Conway guided the innings till the end while also ensuring that the run rate never suffered. He also chipped in with two catches behind the wickets.

With the ball, Southee was brilliant, registering figures of 3/6. He picked up the big scalps of Warner and Marsh. Santner also claimed three, dismissing Finch, Stoinis and David.

Conway was named the Player of the Match for his defining innings, which enabled the Kiwis to post a match-winning score.

