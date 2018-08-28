10 batsmen who are ahead of Virat Kohli in the ICC All-Time Test rankings list

Avada Kedavra FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 7.02K // 28 Aug 2018, 10:26 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Virat Kohli has been in spectacular form in Test cricket over the past couple of years, but coming into 2017 there were questions about his performances away from home. Kohli is the consummate professional, and in 2017 he has shown that he is capable of scoring big runs anywhere in the world. Kohli was the only Indian batsmen to get going in South Africa. He scored 286 runs at an average of 47 as India succumbed to a 2-1 series loss. In the process, Kohli became only the second Indian batsmen to breach the 900 point mark after Sunil Gavaskar, but there was still work to be done.

Kohli struggled to lay bat to ball in the 2014 tour to England, It was the only black mark in Kohli's otherwise flawless Test record. In 2018, he came into England with a monkey on his back and is hell-bent on changing that. Kohli scored 149 and 51 at Edgbaston as India suffered a heartbreaking defeat. It propelled Kohli to the top of the ICC rankings for the first time in his career. After the harrowing defeat at Lord's, the onus was again on Kohli to step up, and he did so in style. Kohli scored 103 and 97 at Trent Bridge as India registered a memorable win. It brought back the No.1 ranking for Kohli, and he now sits at the cusp of history.

Can King Kohli topple the great Sir Donald Bradman?

Since the beginning of 2016, Kohli has scored 3000 Test runs at an average of 71, including 12 hundreds (6 of which are double hundreds). Kohli is now the No.1 batsman in Test cricket with 937 rating points to his name, which places him at the 11 spot in the ICC All-Time rankings list. As India gears up to face England, all the focus will be on Kohli and if he can lead his team to something extraordinary. A smaller focus would also be on if Kohli can break into the Top 10 of this list. There is still time to find out where Kohli ends up at, but before that it is important to acknowledge the existing status quo.

Without further adieu, take a look at the Top 10 batsmen in Test history with the highest rating points

(10) Clyde Walcott (West Indies): 938

Clyde Walcott is the only batsman to score Twin Hundreds twice in a series.

Clyde Walcott was one of West Indies' earliest superstars, Alongside Weekes, Worrell, Hunte and Sobers, he formed the backbone of the side in the 1950s. Walcott had a pretty sedate start to his test career. After his first 17 matches, Walcott had scored 985 runs at an average of 38. It is worth noting that these 17 tests took place over a period of 4 years. Starting from his 18 test match, Walcott scored 2097 runs in the next 16 tests at an average of 80. It included 11 hundreds and 4 half-centuries. On two occasions, Walcott scored hundred in both innings of a match.

The record breaking run saw Walcott climb the ladder in the pantheon of great batsmen, and cement his place as the country's finest. Walcott's highest rating of 938 came after he scored 155 and 110 against Australia at Sabina Park in 1955. West Indies lost the test match by an innings, but Walcott stood tall. Walcott gained 25 points after that match, benefitting from his team's terrible performance and his brilliance against the likes of Miller, Lindwall and Benaud.

Walcott did not play a Test match for the next two years, and was not able to repeat his feats ever again. He retired in 1960 with 3798 runs to his name. Walcott's tally of 938 was good enough to earn him the 4th spot behind Bradman, Hutton and Hobbs. In the sixty years since, only 3 men have bettered his numbers.

1 / 10 NEXT