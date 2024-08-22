10 bowlers who have conceded 33 or more runs in an over in a T20I

Nalin Nipiko became a part of cricket history he would not be too proud of when he conceded 39 runs in an over while representing Vanuatu against Samoa in an ICC Men's T20 World Cup East Asia-Pacific Region Qualifier A match at Faleata Oval No 2 in Apia on August 20. The 39 runs given away by Nipiko is a record for the most runs conceded in an over in a T20I match.

Samoa won the toss and elected to bat first. In the 15th over, Darius Visser went after right-arm pacer Nipiko, clobbering him for six sixes, two of them off free hits. There were a total of three no-balls in the over, which went for a whopping 39 runs.

Visser ended up scoring 132 off 62, slamming five fours and 14 sixes. Chasing 175, Nipiko himself clubbed 73 off 52, hitting six fours and three sixes. Samoa, though, held their nerves to win by 10 runs.

Trending

In the wake of Nipiko conceding 39 runs in an over, we take a look at instances when bowlers have conceded 33 or more runs in an over in a T20I game.

36 runs - 5 bowlers

As many as five bowlers have conceded 36 runs in an over in T20Is. England pacer Stuart Broad was slammed for six sixes in an over by India's Yuvraj Singh during the famous 2007 T20 World Cup clash in Durban.

Sri Lankan spinner Akila Dananjaya (Image Credits: Getty Images)

Sri Lankan spinner Akila Dananjaya was carted for 36 runs in an over by West Indies big-hitter Kieron Pollard in a T20I in Antigua in March 2021. Ironically, Dananjaya had claimed a hat-trick earlier in the match.

Afghanistan pacer Karim Janat also conceded 36 runs in an over against India in a T20I in Bengaluru at the start of 2024. Rohit Sharma slammed a no-ball for four and then hit him for two sixes before taking a single. Rinku Singh ended the over with three consecutive sixes.

Expand Tweet

Qatar's Kamran Khan was whacked for six sixes in an over by Nepal's Dipendra Singh Airee during a T20I in the ACC Men's Premier Cup in April 2024. The Qatar pacer bowled six legal balls, and all of them were sent over the ropes by Airee.

Afghanistan all-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai was also clubbed for 36 runs in the 2024 T20 World Cup against West Indies in Gros Islet. Nicholas Pooran clubbed Omarzai for three sixes and two fours in the fourth over of the innings. The over also featured one no-ball, five wides and four leg byes.

34 runs - 2 bowlers

Two bowlers have conceded 34 runs in an over in T20Is. Indian all-rounder Shivam Dube gave away 34 runs in a T20I against New Zealand in Mount Maunganui in February 2020. In the 10th over of the innings, Tim Seifert hit Dube for two sixes, a four and then took a single. Ross Taylor then clubbed him for a four and two sixes. There was also a no-ball in the over.

Bangladesh's Nasum Ahmed also conceded 34 runs in one over against Zimbabwe in a T20I in Harare in August 2022. Ryan Burl whacked the left-arm spinner for five sixes and an four in the 15th over of Zimbabwe's innings.

33 runs - 3 bowlers

South African all-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo (Image Credits: Getty Images)

South Africa's Andile Phehlukwayo gave away 33 runs in a T20I against England in Bristol in July 2022. Jonny Bairstow hit him for two sixes and a single in the 17th over, while Moeen Ali clubbed him for three maximums. The over also featured two wide deliveries.

Expand Tweet

Hong Kong's Nasrulla Rana also gave away 33 runs in an over in a T20I against Malaysia in Kuala Lumpur in September 2023. Also, in a 2024 T20 World Cup match in Dallas, Canada's Jeremy Gordon gave away 33 runs in an over in the game against co-hosts United States of America.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️