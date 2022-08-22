10 most common last names in men's international cricket

When sportspeople start to get recognized by their name, or more specifically, by their last name, one can get the impression that they have the potential to make it to the top level. Some of them go on to make it and ensure that it rings a bell among people's minds all around the world, with the back of their shirt pronouncing it loud and clear.

However, over the course of the 145-year history of men's international cricket, there have been far too many occasions of players with the same last name donning international colors.

So let’s dig deep and take a look at the 10 last names that have been shared the most among men's international cricketers.

#10 Islam - 21 cricketers

A total of 21 international cricketers surnamed 'Islam' have gone on to play for their national team. With the last name predominantly displayed on the back of a Bangladesh cricket team jersey, 17 out of 21 people on the list have gone on to play for the Tigers.

Interestingly, some people in Bangladesh tend to register their nicknames as their last names. A few candidates who officially did so deemed Islam their middle name. Despite most of them having a nickname that is known to the general public, these 21 cricketers were exempt from the same.

Taijul Islam is one of the more regular figures in Bangladesh cricket currently. Image source: ICC Cricket

Among current Test cricketers, the likes of Taijul, Shadman and Shoriful Islam are notable mentions. Taijul is currently the most successful cricketer among the lot, with a total of 158 wickets in 38 Test matches.

#9 Kumar - 21 cricketers

More often used as a middle name in the central and eastern regions of India, and as a first name in parts of India and Sri Lanka, there have been 21 instances of a 'Kumar' gracing the international stage. Fun fact - 75 per cent of such individuals have represented national teams from other than the aforementioned countries.

So far, four such Indians have gone on to represent their own country, all of them primarily being bowlers by nature. Bhuvneshwar Kumar is one that stands out from the list, one that also consists of fellow pacers Praveen and Vinay Kumar, and leg-spinner Vaman Kumar.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar celebrates a wicket. Image source: BCCI

Although both Bhuvneshwar and Praveen have the family title 'Singh', the fact that 'Kumar' is registered as their last name on the BCCI roster helps them ease into the list.

Both Bhuvneshwar and Praveen hail from the state of Uttar Pradesh and are fast bowlers of a similar nature, relying on their skills in swing bowling to get the better of the batters.

#8 Taylor - 23 cricketers

A total of 23 cricketers share the same title as one which sounds similar to the profession which ensures the job of providing the outfits that help them display their last name.

A commonly heard last name in the Oceania, European, African and American cricket circuit, 17 out of 23 cricketers on the list have played Test cricket.

Several notable cricketers titled 'Taylor' have made more than a mark in international cricket. While the likes of Brendan and Jerome Taylor have had significantly successful international careers, Ross and Mark Taylor stand out among the lot.

This is due to the sheer volume of runs they accumulated and their immense contribution to their respective countries' cricketing fortunes.

Both Ross and Mark have amassed well over 10,000 runs in international cricket. While Ross has a significant edge over Mark in terms of runs, the former left-handed opening batter was captain of an Australian side that was on its way to all-time greatness. Under Taylor, Australia won 62 out of 117 matches across Tests and ODIs.

#7 Silva - 24 cricketers

A common last name in Sri Lanka, 20 out of 24 'Silvas' have played international cricket for the island nation. Some of them, 13 to be exact, have the prefix 'De' ahead of their last names.

None of them, though, have been able to have quite the impact that Aravinda de Silva has had on the growth of Sri Lanka cricket over the course of 1990s. 'Mad Max', as he was fondly known, is still the only cricketer to have taken three wickets and scored a hundred in a men's ODI World Cup final.

A holder of several other notable batting records, De Silva has a total of 15,645 runs and 145 wickets across 401 international matches.

ICC @ICC

Wickets of Taylor, Ponting, Healy

🧤 Two catches

107* (124) coming in at 23/2.



Celebrate his birthday with the highlights of that incredible all-round performance Aravinda de Silva in the 1996 @cricketworldcup final:Wickets of Taylor, Ponting, Healy🧤 Two catches107* (124) coming in at 23/2.Celebrate his birthday with the highlights of that incredible all-round performance Aravinda de Silva in the 1996 @cricketworldcup final: ☝️ Wickets of Taylor, Ponting, Healy 🧤 Two catches 🎆 107* (124) coming in at 23/2.Celebrate his birthday with the highlights of that incredible all-round performance 🎉 https://t.co/FiF9CNVaPr

Among the other notable players from different countries to have the same title is current West Indies Test wicket-keeper Joshua da Silva. Da Silva scored his maiden Test hundred earlier this year, a gritty effort against an England bowling attack, which helped the Windies script a memorable series win.

#6 Smith - 43 cricketers

One of the most common titles on the Australian cricket circuit, merely mentioning the name 'Smith' will trigger plenty of notable faces in the mind of an individual. A total of 43 people titled 'Smith' have international appearances to their name.

Seventeen out of 43 of them have represented the England men's cricket team over the years. Robin Smith, a South Africa-born individual, is the most capped Test player out of the lot with 62 matches under his belt, in which he accumulated a total of 4,236 runs.

However, the two cricketers that immediately spring to mind upon the mention of 'Smith' are former South African skipper Graeme and current Australian batting great Steve.

Graeme will find himself right at the top of the list of captains to have led their country to most Test match victories with 53 wins in the span of 11 years.

Steven, on the other hand, has been considered to be a part of an elite quartet of batters in the current era despite starting his career as a leg-spinner. With 13,548 runs spread across three formats, one will feel that he has lived up to the expectations.

#5 Patel - 48 cricketers

A title commonly heard in the western part of India, 48 'Patels' have gone on to play international cricket for their respective countries. But only nine out of the 48 cricketers have represented India. Sixteen of them have turned up for African countries, three for New Zealand, and the rest have played for a European or an American nation.

Among the notable former and current Indian cricketers titled 'Patel' are Brijesh, Parthiv, Munaf, Axar, and Harshal Patel. Barring Harshal, all four have played Test cricket for India. Munaf also has an ODI World Cup winners' medal, having played a vital part in helping India clinch the title in 2011.

Out of the 48 cricketers, one Patel has a distinct record of being the only individual to take 10 wickets in a single innings of a Test match and still end up on the losing side. Ajaz Patel of New Zealand is the recipient of the stupendous record. He took all 10 Indian wickets in the second Test match in Mumbai last year.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



What a brilliant match he is having



#India #NewZealand #INDvNZ Ajaz Patel has registered the best bowling figures in a Test match against IndiaWhat a brilliant match he is having Ajaz Patel has registered the best bowling figures in a Test match against India 👏What a brilliant match he is having 🙌#India #NewZealand #INDvNZ https://t.co/UF6bDu7fcQ

Unfortunately, his teammates could not derive much motivation from the same and folded for 62 and 167 in the two innings, handing the hosts the match and the series.

#4 Singh - 64 cricketers

'Singh' is the most common title among Indian Test cricketers. A total of 19 cricketers surnamed Singh have donned whites for India. As a matter of fact, Singh was the last name of the first ever Indian cricketer to play Test match cricket for India - Amar Singh appears right at the top of the list of Indian cricketers to have played Test match cricket.

The remaining 45 cricketers with the same last name have played for countries spread all across the globe. Twenty-seven countries, to be exact. Most of these nations field associate cricket teams.

Yuvraj Singh has been one of the greatest to play white-ball cricket for India. Image source: ICC Cricket

Harbhajan and Yuvraj stand out among the most successful Indian cricketers in the list of 19. One of the greatest spin bowlers to have played for India, Harbhajan is the fourth-highest wicket-taker for India in Tests.

Yuvraj, meanwhile, remains one of the greatest white-ball cricketers to have played for the Men in Blue, having been the chief architect of two successful World Cup campaigns (2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 ODI World Cup) for India.

#3 Ali - 67 cricketers

A total of 67 cricketers share the same title as that of one of the greatest boxers of all time - Muhammad Ali. Ali is also a popular last name in international cricket, with 21 male cricketers having shared the same.

Moeen Ali is one of the most elegant left-handed batters in the world currently. Image source: ICC Cricket

Although a more commonly heard title among cricketers from the subcontinent, we have seen a few cricketers from outside the subcontinent who have made a significant mark in international cricket, none more so than England's Moeen Ali.

Moeen, primarily a batting all-rounder, was drafted into the England side for his off-break bowling in 2014. He has been an integral part of England's setup ever since.

#2 Ahmed/Ahmad/Ahamad/Ahamed - 76 cricketers

One last name, different spellings and several international cricketers. A total of 76 international cricketers have registered one of the four versions of the aforementioned last name as their own.

Twenty-two cricketers out of them have been Pakistan internationals, with 19 having played Test cricket. Ijaz and Sarfaraz Ahmed are two individuals who stand out from the lot. While Ijaz was one of the vital cogs in the Pakistan batting line-up throughout 1990s, Sarfaraz notably led Pakistan to glory in the 2017 Champions Trophy.

Other than Pakistan, 23 countries have fielded an individual with a variation of 'Ahmed', with the most recognized beings Indian pacer Khaleel and Bangladeshi speedster Taskin Ahmed.

#1 Khan - 89

A last name that depicts loyalty in its truest sense, 'Khan' has been the most commonly used title in international cricket. A total of 89 cricketers across 32 countries titled 'Khan' have graced the international stage.

Once again, the list is dominated by Pakistan cricketers, 28 of them having played for the national side. But it is Imran Khan, one of the greatest captains and all-rounders the game has ever seen, who significantly stands out from the lot. Imran, who served as Pakistan's Prime Minister for four years as well, famously came out of retirement and led Pakistan to the 1992 World Cup title.

Among the recent crop of cricketers titled 'Khan', Afghan leg-spinner Rashid is one that is etched in the minds of cricket fans. A talismanic figure for Afghan cricket, Rashid holds the record of being the youngest captain (19 years and 165 days) to lead an international side in ODI cricket. He achieved this feat when he led his nation against Scotland in an ICC World Cup Qualifier game at Bulawayo in 2018.

